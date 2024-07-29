‘I never get tired of watching love story proposals’: There is no better place to get engaged than a Taylor Swift concert

If you are a Swiftie, then attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is going to be a life highlight. So, what could possibly be better than that? Well, how about dressing in matching purple outfits with your significant other and getting engaged right in the middle of Swift singing “Love Story”?

This is exactly what happened to one lucky Swiftie as her partner planned the proposal of a lifetime, and he asked one of the other fans in the crowd to help film it.

The TikTok video starts with the girl singing her heart out to the track while her partner dances next to her. He chooses the perfect time in the song, as Swift belts out the lyrics, “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring / And said, “Marry me, Juliet / You’ll never have to be alone.” The answer was “yes,” and the newly engaged woman looks so happy as she takes the ring and kisses her lover (who looks extra cool in his sequined purple shirt). It is one of the most wholesome moments on the internet right now.

Swifties react to the “Love Story” proposal at her recent concert

The video of the proposal was posted by TikToker lexihaen who captioned it with a sweet message. “First time i witnessed a love story proposal and I got to be the one to record!” she wrote. Fans have reacted with joy and support, and the comment section is filled with messages about how this is the perfect way to get engaged.

“I never get tired of watching love story proposals,” a fan wrote. Another agreed, writing, “His purple sheet. The proposal. This is the best.” Other comments on the post include, “I‘m not even a swiftie but I always get tears in the eyes when I see the Love story proposal,” “I’m not a Taylor swift fan like I was when songs like Love Story came out, but I will literally never skip a Love Story proposal video. They make me so happy,” and “Recording early was the move!! This is so precious.”

There has also been praise for TikToker lexihaen’s filming skills because she captured the moment perfectly. “she looks like a fairy princess!!! the dress, the butterfly tattoos you 100% understood the assignment,” a comment reads. “I love that you got the moments before, she was having SO much fun dancing and singing that’s too cute,” another shared.

If you love love and believe in fairytale romances, then this video is exactly the kind of news you need on a Monday!

