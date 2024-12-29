‘No better gift’: Selena Gomez can’t get enough of fiancé Benny Blanco in intimate smooch pic to celebrate the holidays

Selena Gomez shared a post-holiday pic of her and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, all loved up on Instagram yesterday and fans were excited to see their idol finally with someone who evidently makes her happy.

The Only Murders in the Building star can be seen in a set of Christmas-themed pajamas, cozying up on Blanco’s lap, as the two share a kiss. You can also spot Selena’s engagement ring prominently displayed on her left hand. The intimate yet wholesome moment was shared shortly after Christmas along with a caption that reads, “Hope everyone had a lovely holiday!”

The former Disney star saw a ton of praise and holiday well-wishes in return, with many fans commenting on how cute her and Blanco are as a couple. One individual responded in the comments, “My favorite couple,” while another wrote, “hope your christmas was as amazing as you are love you.”

Blanco also responded to his fiancée’s sweet Instagram post, simply commenting, “no better gift.” The pair look like they’re very happy with each other and it’s hard not to root for them. Earlier this month the “Eastside” singer shared an Instagram reel of him and Selena sharing a glass of champagne together.

Gomez and Blanco shocked fans in December by announcing their engagement on Instagram. It came relatively quickly after news first broke that the pair were an item. Many simply didn’t see this new relationship coming, with plenty expressing their skepticism over whether the relationship would really last. Some were particularly brutal when it came to talking about Blanco’s looks, but regardless of what the so-called fans thought, it was clear the two were, and still are, very much in love. Anyways, it turns out the pair had been dating privately for several months before going public, meeting sometime in the middle of 2023.

On top of that, some fans still haven’t moved on from Gomez’s ex, Justin Bieber, despite the fact that both of them have very clearly moved on from their relationship (which ended over seven years ago, might I add). Bieber is now married to Hailey Baldwin and has a one-year-old son with his wife, and clearly, Selena is happy in her current relationship. However, there was some speculation that a recent post from the “Sorry” singer alluded to Selena’s engagement news.

Despite there being a few naysayers in the crowd, it seems Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have proven them wrong. Gomez has already proclaimed just how proud she is of her man who was also named in People Magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue and Blanco himself seems incredibly happy with his future wife.

