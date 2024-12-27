No Diddy goons in sight: Jamie Foxx steps out with pals on Christmas Eve following altercation

Jamie Foxx didn’t leta bad experience prevent him from having a good time on Christmas Eve. The Hollywood star took some time to celebrate the holiday with his pals despite a recent incident that injured him.

The 57-year-old actor was spotted leaving after enjoying a sumptuous dinner with his friends at Crustacean in Beverly Hills. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed Foxx donning a festive red Gucci sweater with the brand’s logo and skunk design. He paired it with black leather pants and dark rubber shoes and accessorized with two diamond necklaces.

Jamie Foxx steps out for a holiday dinner with friends after controversial remark about dating white women https://t.co/ltESXJckFP — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 25, 2024

A video shared by the same outlet also showed the Day Shift actor being escorted by the valet to his white Rolls-Royce parked beside the sidewalk. He smoothly maneuvered the luxury vehicle after exchanging salutations with the paparazzo behind the camera.

A few days earlier, Foxx also attended Billie Eilish’s last concert for 2024 on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. He reportedly watched the show with some of his family members.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail from that night featured the Oscar winner rocking an all-leather ensemble. He wore a leather jacket with a Teddy bear and a yellow letter M embroidered on the front pockets over the chest. He completed his look by sporting black leather pants and a pair of high-heeled leather shoes.

Jamie Foxx seen for the first time since birthday altercation as he attends Billie Eilish concert with family https://t.co/ixAZ6pnHGQ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 22, 2024

It’s nice to see the Django Unchained star quickly bouncing back after he got involved in an altercation while celebrating his 57th birthday on Dec. 13. According to reports, he and his family were at Mr. Chow’s in Beverly Hills having dinner to celebrate his natal day when a drinking glass was thrown at him, hitting his mouth.

At first, there were speculations that he got into a fight with alleged goons sent by Sean “Diddy” Combs. The disgraced music producer, who remains behind bars, was purportedly upset after the actor joked about him in his Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

“The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me. That’s what the internet was saying. I know what you thinking, ‘Did he?’” Foxx said in the special while addressing his April 2023 medical emergency. He then poked fun at the allegations against the disgraced music producer, saying, “Hell no, I left those parties early. I was out by 9, [N-word]. Something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here.”

Jamie Foxx opens up about his 2023 medical emergency and slips in a joke about Diddy along the way in his new Netflix special, ‘What Had Happened Was’ pic.twitter.com/eQOoAnzvTZ — Pop Culture Files 📁 (@popculturefiles) December 10, 2024

Following the news of the recent incident, curious social media users speculated that the people who assaulted Foxx might have been goons paid by the embattled rapper to send him a message.

However, it was later found out that the people who got into a fight with Foxx were Jackass crew members. TMZ learned that the members pointed a “laser penis pointer” at Foxx’s table while the actor was having dinner with his family. The actor reportedly got “upset” so he confronted the other table, telling them they crossed the line by making an inappropriate joke in front of his kids.

Sources said their exchange escalated quickly, prompting one Jackass crew member to allegedly throw a drinking glass at Foxx, injuring his face. However, no arrests have been made since police are still corroborating the claims involving the Jackass crew.

Based on Foxx’s latest sightings, he appeared to have healed quickly from the injuries that required stitching, as per previous reports. In an Instagram post, he called his attackers “the devil” and maintained that he’s “too blessed to be stressed” over what happened.

