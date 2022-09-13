No Jackman, no point: ‘The Music Man’ to end in January when Hugh bids adieu

Some sad news for fans of the hit Broadway musical The Music Man today as producers announced that the show will end its run on Jan. 1 of 2023, when star Hugh Jackman moves on from the production.

Jackman plays Professor Harold Hill in the famous production that dates back to 1962 and tells the story of a traveling con man who convinces locals to start a marching band with the intention of skipping town. Things get complicated when he develops feelings for the local librarian.

Producer Kate Horton released a statement about the decision, according to Deadline.

Producer Kate Horton released a statement about the decision, according to Deadline.

The revival of the show has been quite successful so far, and it’s broken records for attendance at the Winter Garden Theatre on a regular basis. While it was largely ignored at the Tony Awards the show regularly pulls in more than $3 million a week. Horton’s full statement is below:

“We are so proud of our extraordinary company, led by Hugh and Sutton, for their tireless work in bringing joy to our audiences night after night. I am thrilled that Hugh and Sutton will continue to create their unique magic to the stage right through to the end of 2022 so that we can properly close out what has been a triumphant year for our entire industry. Most of all, we are endlessly grateful for the faith and support of our audiences, whose love affair with our show has weathered even the most complicated circumstances a global pandemic could throw our way. We wish this ride could last forever but, alas, all good things must come to an end.”

Jackman, who’s missed a few performances due to promoting his upcoming film The Son at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, told the AP that he wasn’t excited about the end of the show.

“Jan. 1 is going to be the last show. So we’ve got another three and a half months. So if you haven’t seen it, please come and see,” he said. He also said he was going to be bummed out when the run ends. “I love it. I love the cast. I love everything about the show. The audiences have been incredible and I’m going to be sad.”

The show features the classic songs ″Goodnight My Someone,” ″Gary, Indiana,” ″Seventy-Six Trombones,” and “Till There Was You.”