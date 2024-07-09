‘No one is looking at that cat’: Glenn Powell breaks the internet with a thirst trap picture with his dog

Glen Powell has become one of the most popular actors of 2024. The actor reached A-list status this year, and his most recent social media post promoting his upcoming film, Twisters, with the help of his dog, caught fans’ attention.

Glen Powell has been acting for over two decades, making his debut in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, where he starred alongside Antonio Banderas and Sylvester Stallone. He continued to act in star-studded films, but mostly in secondary roles. However, in recent years, Glen has become a true movie star. In 2018, he joined Zoey Deutch in the rom-com Set it Up, and appeared in Top Gun: Maverick, which catapulted him into stardom. Following his roles in Anyone but You and the romantic action comedy Hit Man, the actor is enjoying a lot of popularity, set to appear in the Twister sequel, Twisters.

To celebrate the film, Glen shared a series of photos of his adorable dog, Hot Brisket, noting that, “Shortly after being adopted, @hotbrisket joined the cast of Twisters and was quickly called ‘the Lassie of his generation.’ Rumors are swirling of him leading a ‘Homeward Bound’ reboot that would crown him as ‘Hollywood’s King of the Animal Kingdom.’” However, as cute as the dog is, everyone was focused on the final picture, which showed a shirtless photo of Powell holding Hot Brisket.

Fans react to Glen Powell’s recent thirst trap

Everything Glen Powell does recently attracts a lot of attention, which is normal for an A-lister. However, fans weren’t ready for the thirst trap pic of him and Hot Brisket, and many fans barely paid any attention to the adorable four-legged fluff. Most of the comments drew attention to the last picture, with one Instagram user asking, “Does @hotbrisket need a mother figure in his life? Because I will take one for the team.”

no one looking at that cat — leia (@BARBlEBLUNT) July 8, 2024

There’s a dog? — Krysanthemum (@KrysanthemumDQ) July 8, 2024

Suddenly I want to start barking — paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) July 8, 2024

“No one looking at that cat,” jokingly wrote one user on X, channeling everyone’s feelings that the fur baby didn’t even matter in the picture. Other people noted how much they suddenly wanted to become a dog, and others joked that they couldn’t see the dog at all.

For people who are interested in the fur baby, Hot Brisket has an Instagram account with over 30k followers. The actor adopted Brisket in July 2023, introducing him on his Instagram account after getting him from Labelle Foundation, joking that he needed “extra security.” As for people interested in seeing more of Glen Powell, fans can enjoy him on the big screen starting July 19 in Twisters.

