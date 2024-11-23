‘No one knows the real story’: Selena Gomez’s weight loss, explored

On any given day, Selena Gomez can put out a peppy pop song, star in a hit Hulu series with two of the greatest comedians, and amass a seriously awe-inspiring number of social media followers. And on any given day, fans are discussing her weight, along with The Wizards of Waverly Place revival or a new movie she’s starring in.

As fans continue to chat about Gomez’s relationship with Benny Blanco, they’re also intrigued by whether she has lost weight. Let’s find out what the star has mentioned about this attention-grabbing subject.

How did Selena Gomez lose weight?

Fans have talked about Gomez’s weight for several years now, ever since she shared her lupus diagnosis in 2013. In 2015, she was interviewed on On Air With Ryan Seacrest and explained, “I did gain weight, but I don’t care.” The singer and actress has become a body positivity advocate, and she said that her attitude shifted the conversation. In Jan. 2024, Gomez shared photos of herself in a bikini on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am.”

Via a 2023 TikTok, Gomez said that she puts on water weight because of the medication she takes for lupus. According to People, she said her weight goes up and down depending on whether she’s taking the meds or not. She hoped to “encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and no one knows the real story.”

Gomez’s health and fitness journey has also involved trainer Amy Rosoff Davis, who told Cosmopolitan that her process doesn’t involve counting calories or stepping on a scale. Davis said the star’s exercise routine included stretching, yoga, Pilates, and cardio, and her approach to food was “moderation.”

In the fall of 2024, fans thought Gomez had lost weight again when they saw some red carpet photos for Emilia Pérez. Gomez wore a gorgeous red dress… but because it’s 2024, some questioned if she had taken Ozempic, but others shut that down and argued that someone with a health condition like Lupus wouldn’t do that. Gomez has never said she has used Ozempic to drop weight or for any other reason.

It seems unlikely that Gomez, who is dating a chef and foodie and who talks about loving food often, would use Ozempic, starve herself, or follow some wild and trendy diet. For one thing, she has hosted her HBO Max series Selena + Chef for four seasons.

The couple also talks about what they eat a lot. Blanco told Howard Stern that always cooks eggs and chorizo for his girlfriend’s breakfast, sometimes with rice and beans, other times in a quesadilla or with a tortilla. Who else is jealous that her BF makes her breakfast? In Dec. 2023, the star said via an Instagram video for the Food Network that she and her grandparents, who share a home, cook all the time. She also said she enjoys chicken salad sandwiches for lunch and loves ramen.

As Gomez explained on TikTok, she’s going to eat what she wants and not think about what mean strangers say about her. She put it best when she said, “So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich.” Well, now I’m hungry too.

