No, thank you!: Kristin Cavallari shuts down Scott Disick’s ‘crazy’ attempt to reconnect after ‘classic textbook manipulation control BS’

Kristin Cavallari is not yet ready to let bygones be bygones when it comes to her relationship with her former friend, Scott Disick.

Recommended Videos

The Laguna Beach alum, 37, recently slammed the Talentless founder, 41, after he allegedly tried to reconnect with her despite putting a strain on their friendship many years ago.

In the latest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, Cavallari revealed that Disick had sent her a DM on Instagram, saying, “It’s been such a long time, it’s crazy. Kind of crazy how our lives ended up being kind of similar.”

Kristin Cavallari exposes ‘manipulative’ Scott Disick’s attempt to reconnect years after hookup rumor https://t.co/koVabl8S0z pic.twitter.com/EaJLjcFqIg — Page Six (@PageSix) November 26, 2024

According to Cavallari, Disick suggested they “catch up and talk” about their lives through the years since having kids. He also claimed that he’s been trying to be “the best dad [he] can be” to his children, which kept him from reaching out earlier.

“I don’t have time for much, but trying to think about myself a little bit again. Trying, anyway. Hope to hear from you. Just text me so it’s easier to chat,” Disick concluded his DM after telling the other, “I really miss you.”

After reading the message Disick had sent her, the Hills alum blasted him because she knew that the surprising move had something to do with his connections to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kristin Cavallari just read a DM she got from "manipulative" Scott Disick. 😳 pic.twitter.com/8J0UNErC27 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 26, 2024

Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian, 45, for almost 10 years, from 2006 to 2015. The two share three kids, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9. His bond with his ex and her family resulted in him becoming a main cast member on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As per Cavallari, the timing of Disick’s gesture is quite interesting since she’s been “ripping on the f**king” Kardashians on her podcast in recent months. She saw through what the socialite was trying to do and called it “classic textbook manipulation control BS.”

Cavallari and Disick used to be good friends. The latter even introduced the former to Kourtney, and the two became “really good friends,” said Cavallari, who also noted, “I really loved Kourtney. We had so much fun together. I liked her a lot.”

That time when Kristin Cavallari and Kourtney Kardashian partied together in 2008 pic.twitter.com/hMG92Qw2JX — housofpsychoticwomn enthusiast (@misterfahmi_) December 3, 2020

Unfortunately, their friendship turned sour in 2011 during Kardashian and Disick’s brief split. Around the time, rumors emerged that Cavallari partied with Disick and their pals in Las Vegas during the breakup, and the podcaster allegedly hooked up with the entrepreneur, angering Kourtney, according to Page Six.

Cavallari quickly became tabloid fodder back then since KUWTK was already big, and she was painted as the villain in Disick and Kardashian’s romance. At the time, she was dating Jay Cutler, whom she married in 2013 but divorced in 2022, so she was expecting Disick and the Kardashian family to clarify the issue and clear her name, but they did nothing.

“When there’s a big story like that, they always call you and ask if you want to comment, and clearly none of them denied it, so it’s very… it’s really disrespectful to me, and I’m in a committed relationship. It’s disrespectful to me and Jay [Cutler], and I think it just says a lot about their character,” Cavallari reportedly told Access Hollywood.

In her recent podcast episode, Cavallari once again denied the issue and even claimed that it was Disick who “100 percent” started the rumor to tick off Kourtney at the time. “A lot of times when a girl sees that a guy has moved on, they’re like, ‘I want him back.’ …And it worked. They got back together.”

Considering what she went through, Cavallari’s resolve not to let Disick in her life again seems reasonable. Besides, Disick forgot one important word in his DM — “sorry.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy