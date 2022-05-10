Norm Macdonald left behind an hour of unused material, will become a Netflix special

Late comedian Norm Macdonald will have a posthumous Netflix comedy special, made entirely of new material recorded during lockdown.

In a CTV article covering the Celebrating Norm event that took place in Hollywood on May 3, Napier wrote that, before he died, Macdonald recorded a comedy special in his apartment, which will be released by the streaming service.

“Oh, wait: there was an Easter egg. It turns out Norm left an hour of new material behind, recorded in his apartment during the lockdown. It’ll be a Netflix comedy special soon. So, we have that. Which is precisely what Norm wanted.”

Presumably, Napier learned this at the Netflix-run event, where the likes of Bill Murray, David Spade, Colin Quinn, Adam Eget, and Macdonald’s SNL writing partner, Jim Downey, honored the fallen favorite.

Macdonald, widely considered one of the greatest stand-ups of all time, passed away from leukemia on Sept. 14, 2021, aged 61. Besides close family, Macdonald didn’t tell anyone about his illness, which he battled for nine years. His death was a shock that rippled through the comedy world.

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021

Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal. pic.twitter.com/2Pftw28uPc — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 14, 2021

This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm's show. At dinner the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald pic.twitter.com/DToJCUBdU2 — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) September 14, 2021

This will be Macdonald’s third special. The first, Me Doing Stand-Up, aired on Comedy Central in 2011. The second, Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery, dropped on Netflix in 2017, and both received rave reviews.

It appears that Macdonald’s will be the first Netflix special – and North American comedy special – released posthumously. However, there do exist posthumous albums by North American comedians. Macdonald’s yet to be titled hour will be in elite company with George Carlin’s I Kinda Like It When a Lotta People Die, Mitch Hedberg’s Do You Believe in Gosh?, and Patrice O’Neal’s Mr. P.

Look for an official announcement from Netflix in the near future.