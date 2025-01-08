‘Not sure I’ve seen anything so classy and sexy’: Nicole Kidman’s backless gown and big hair moment leaves fans breathless

As an actress, Nicole Kidman needs no introduction. She has proven herself to be one of the most talented stars in the entertainment industry, and some of her best work includes To Die For, Moulin Rouge!, and Big Little Lies. She is also no stranger to award ceremonies, having been nominated for multiple accolades, including the Golden Globes award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture. Most recently, she earned another nomination thanks to her role in Babygirl.

Although Kidman is worthy of praise for her incredible onscreen performances, there is another reason we want to take a minute to honor her: her exceptional style! When she stepped onto the red carpet for the 2025 Golden Globes awards, she demanded attention for all the right reasons: her big hair moment, stunning dress choice, and flawless natural makeup.

She not only found herself on the list of top stars for the evening, but it would be a sin if she were not included in any best-dressed compilations, too, because that custom Balenciaga gown she wore is everything! The long train made it glamorous, and the crystal-embroidered fabric created a wow factor. However, the low-cut back paired with a high ponytail was what made the ultimate sartorial statement.

Kidman must have felt confident and beautiful in her outfit because she shared three photos from the night (taken before she headed to the award ceremony) on Instagram, where she has 10.4 million followers.

Nicole Kidman has really made a style statement with this look

To say fans were impressed by her style would be an understatement, and the post’s comment section has been flooded with reactions praising Kidman for her incredible look. “This is a hair moment,” a comment reads. “So Valley of The Dolls!!! Iconic,” another shared. Other reactions include, “Not sure I’ve seen anything so classy and sexy and gorgeous. You go girl,” “She clearly has found the fountain of youth!!!,” and “Out of this world, gorgeous.”

This is not Nicole Kidman’s first time on our style radar. She’s had some impressive moments in the past, including her memorable baby pink floral dress she wore on the Babygirl red carpet and a striking red fitted Balenciaga dress for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November. We think the actress looks gorgeous every time she attends an event, but she has admitted to not always getting it right.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Kidman was asked whether she ever had a “bad” red carpet look, to which she replied, “My mama thought I had many bad red carpet looks. I remember wearing a headdress once to the Golden Globes. I didn’t know what I was doing. Got to have a few train wrecks!” Kidman has also saved all the looks she has worn on the red carpet. “I have them all beautifully boxed,” she told W Magazine.

“They’re museum pieces.” And yes, her daughters, Sunday and Faith, whom she shares with her husband, Keith Urban, like to “raid” her wardrobe. “I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s mine is yours,’” the actress admitted of her generous attitude towards sharing her clothing with her kids. “But I don’t raid their closet, even though I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cute.’ But I’m not allowed to take anything. It’s a one-way exchange.” We would all love to get our hands on Nicole Kidman’s wardrobe, wouldn’t we?!

