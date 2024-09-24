‘Now that’s called reINVENTION’: Lady Gaga’s mysterious LG 6.5 project unveiled, and it’s coming sooner than you’d think

Lady Gaga is keeping fans on their toes, having returned to the spotlight with a slew of exciting projects. Aside from the highly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, and her upcoming seventh album, Gaga has also finally unveiled what her mystery project was.

Lady Gaga is primarily known as a singer/songwriter, and she was behind many hits like “Paparazzi,” “Poker Face,” and “Born This Way.” A true icon, the singer is known for her head-turning fashion, her unique album concepts, and her incessant energy while she’s on stage. However, she has focused on her acting more in the last few years, a move that paid dividends to her musical career, too; in addition to the lead role, she won an Academy Award for the Best Original Song for the megahit 2018 drama A Star Is Born.

The anticipation for her new album, coded LG7, is as high as ever, especially as Gaga teased the perfect moment for her music comeback: riding the high of her upcoming movie release, Joker: Folie à Deux. After performing at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in early August and attending the press tour for the upcoming film, Gaga teased that she will release new music in October. Although we don’t know the release date for LG7, she teased that she will release the first LG7 single next month. However, the mother monster couldn’t wait until then, and started teasing a new project, the cryptic LG 6.5. So, what is it?

LG 6.5 is a brand-new album for Joker: Folie à Deux

Lady Gaga hasn’t stayed away from music completely; she released a collaboration with Bruno Mars called “Die With a Smile,” which became a huge summer hit. However, her latest focus was on promoting the upcoming Joker sequel, where she plays Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck/ Joker, although the singer/actress has continuously teased her return to music with tantalizing photos from the studio.

The last few days have been nerve-wracking for the Monsters, as Gaga and her team have been heavily hinting that something is coming. Her latest Instagram posts feature cryptic messages scrawled on monochromatic backgrounds, which fans speculated might be lyrics. The first two of the posts read, “I’m ready for my interview,” and “Don’t tell me what to wear,” respectively. The last three followed the same pattern but were released as videos, writing, “No ductape no mission,” “moondust gets everywhere,” and “Still not October.”

Lady Gaga for the 'Harlequin' the 'Joker: Folie à Deux' companion album.

As it turns out, it was all promotional material for a brand-new album called Harlequin. Many fans guessed correctly that the teasers might be related to the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, which will be a musical. Gaga described it as a “companion album” to the film’s soundtrack album, and unveiled the 13-song track list you can see below:

That’s Life

Good Morning

Get Happy (2024)

Oh, When the Saints

World on a String

If My Friends Could See Me Now

That’s Entertainment

Smile

The Joker

Folie à Deux

Gonna Build a Mountain

Close to You

Happy Mistake

Most versatile artist of our generation — Charlie G. (@Credzilla) September 24, 2024 Now that’s called reINVENTION — Jade (@JPopCrave) September 24, 2024

Fans were ecstatic to hear the new project is a full-fledged, 13-track album, which will feature a brand-new side of Gaga. That, is on top of the upcoming LG7. They had nothing but praise for her hard work as Mother is here to serve, and we are in for a wild, wild ride!

The new album, Harlequin, will come out sooner than anyone would’ve anticipated — Sept. 27, a week before Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on Oct. 4.

