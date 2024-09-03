‘She’s smart to be using the hype’: Lady Gaga announces her upcoming single as ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ releases its first clip

Lady Gaga is best known for her music, though in recent years, the superstar has focused on her acting career. Fear not — she is not pulling a Rihanna and forgetting about LG7. Instead, as the first clip from Joker: Folie à Deux made its way online, Lady Gaga used the wave of interest to announce her return to music.

Lady Gaga has released five studio albums so far, each more iconic than the last. Her solo albums so far were 2008’s The Fame, 2009’s The Fame Monster, 2011’s Born This Way, 2013’s Artpop, 2016’s Joanne, and 2020’s Chromatica. She has also released music with other artists, predominantly with the late jazz singer Tony Bennett. In recent years, however, Lady Gaga has leapt headfirst into film and TV roles.

Gaga joined Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to 2019’s hit Joker called Joker: Folie à Deux, which will be a musical. She plays a new version of Harley Quinn called Harleen “Lee” Quinzel, a music therapist who falls in love with Arthur Fleck, AKA the Joker. The film’s premiere is only a month away, so with the press tour ongoing, Lady Gaga has also announced she’s got a slew of musical output coming.

Lady Gaga will release more music in October

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Lady Gaga hopped on social media to share her current itinerary. As Joker: Folie à Deux is set to have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4, followed by a wide release on Oct. 4, Lady Gaga took advantage of the moment and unveiled that her first LG7 single will arrive sometime in October, filled under “Important Dates” on her itinerary.

The singer has been hinting at working on new music for a long time, and shared multiple photos on her socials from the recording studio. She didn’t reveal many details about the album, currently titled LG7. She first teased new music at the end of the Gaga Chromatica Ball tour, yet there is no official release date yet. Fans online were ecstatic about the announcement, and also praised Lady Gaga for using the best moment to announce her new single.

She’s smart to be using the hype she’s got rn — PHILLY 🏳️‍🌈 (@phillychilly2) September 3, 2024

Actually a smart strategy considering how the hype will be towards her and her lead will be successful — Motopapi+ (@rosisakelarre) September 3, 2024

Will be a great time. Her comeback after 4 years, after the sucess of DWAS, the hype of Joker movie + the viral moment in halloween with bloody mary



She planned everything. Started with the olimpic ceremony open. — 24 (@MauriShummer) September 3, 2024

Lady Gaga also returned to perform in front of the masses recently, as she was one of the singers who performed at the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, France.

The announcement comes after the first clip from Joker: Folie à Deux

First scene release from ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ starring Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/6loMLQR8Sd — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 3, 2024

A day before its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Warner Bros. officially released the first clip from the sequel. The less-than-a-minute clip shows a conversation between Lee and Arthur while he’s incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital, with her recalling the first time she saw the Joker, and what it meant to her. After revealing that his murderous act made her feel like she wasn’t alone anymore, she softly starts singing Judy Garland’s “Get Happy,” and Arthur timidly joins her.

With Joker: Folie à Deux expected to premiere on Oct. 4 and a single trailing behind sometime the same month, Lady Gaga is keeping her Little Monsters satisfied.

