What is Lady Gaga’s ‘LG6.5’ secret project and what happened to her seventh album?

The Little Monsters have been in a serious panic. Why? Because the mother monster herself, Lady Gaga, has teased an upcoming music project, and it’s not LG7.

Recommended Videos

Gaga has always been known to deliver the full package to her fans. From full rebrands and album concepts, to show-stopping performances and the best quality of music, nobody’s doing it quite like her. But there’s a catch to her upcoming drop. While the anticipation for LG7 is red hot, in the meantime, it looks like we’ll be getting LG 6.5 first. But what’s this mysterious new era Lady Gaga wants to use to keep us fed until her next full-length LP?

What’s all the fuss about LG 6.5?

BREAKING: Lady Gaga announces new project with mysterious billboards "LG 6.5"https://t.co/VJZISNgQGj — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) September 23, 2024

Lady Gaga has spent the last few months promoting her upcoming movie, the Joker sequel, Folie á Deux. While some rumors about new music were swirling at the same time, especially with the drop of her summer hit collab with Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile,” we’d all been led to believe that her current focus was on the movie. And while Joker 2 might be her primary focus, Lady Gaga hasn’t exactly paused on the music front either.

In the last few days, Gaga and her team have been dropping hints that something else might be on the way, and fans understandably can’t get enough of it. The first signs were Gaga’s cryptic Instagram posts over the past few days. Kicking off on Friday, Sept. 20, she started posting cryptic posters with words, assumed to be lyrics, scrawled on monochromatic backgrounds. The first two of the posts read, “I’m ready for my interview,” and “Don’t tell me what to wear,” respectively.

The third post was when it started to get more interesting, as the posters started being accompanied by short sound snippets. On Sunday, Sept. 22, her post was a text that read, “No duct tape, no mission,” and was accompanied by a haunting acoustic guitar. Monday, Sept. 23’s post read, “Moondust gets everywhere,” with a few seconds of electric guitar, and Tuesday, Sept. 24’s post simply read, “Still not October,” with a short, rock-sounding snippet including guitar and drums.

This was all followed more recently by the mysterious billboards that started popping up around New York and Los Angeles with “LG6.5,” or sometimes “LG six.five” plastered all over them. When asked by Entertainment Tonight about whether the Instagram posts were referencing the upcoming Joker movie, or some new music, Gaga cheekily replied: “It’s a secret.”

What about LG7?

In a cover interview with Vogue, it was revealed that Lady Gaga has a new pop album in the works. Set for a February 2025 release, the project, dubbed LG7 for now, is supposed to see its first single release this October, as revealed in an Instagram post. However, as Gaga’s recent posts seem to be linked to the mysterious LG 6.5, fans are wondering if LG7 will be pushed back, or if the two will be connected in some way.

Fans on X, Reddit, and Instagram have started coming up with theories on what LG 6.5 is, how it is connected to LG7, and what this all means. A prevailing theory is that LG 6.5 will be a musical project relating to Joker: Folie á Deux, and probably an EP. Notably, LG7 is supposed to be a pop album, and some of the snippets that were teased in the Instagram posts lean more towards acoustic and rock. This has led many fans to theorize that LG 6.5 will not only be related to Joker but will also be a concept project, with music chronicling Harley Quinn’s character and state of mind amidst her torrid relationship with the Joker.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy