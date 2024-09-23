‘This code is so crazy silly I need an answer’: Lady Gaga shares cryptic posts and fans can’t handle the secrecy

Lady Gaga is a musical genius, but she also proved just how smart and tactical she can be when she decided to post a series of cryptic messages to her Instagram.

The first post, which arrived late last week, is a simple message: “I’m ready for my interview.” The follow-up post reads: “Don’t tell me what to wear.” Then came, “No duct tape, no mission.” Finally, a fourth post arrived today, but all it said was, “No moondust gets everywhere.” Is Gaga creating hype with her posts? You bet, but she also has her fans feeling anxious, because they cannot handle the secrecy.

There have been some theories, though: Is Gaga releasing new music? Are the posts a cryptic nod to her musical/thriller film, Joker: Folie à Deux, which is set to be released next month?

Lady Gaga keeps fans guessing with new posts

One thing is sure, the posts have created a lot of online chatter, and fans have been flocking to the comment section to share their thoughts and urge Gaga to tell them what the heck is going on. “make it stop I’m freaking out,” a fan shared. Another had a similar reaction. “Full body chills what is wrong with me,” they shared.

Other reactions include “WHATS HAPPENING OMG,” “GAGA DON’T PLAY WITH US LIKE THIS,” “This code is so crazy silly I need an answer,” and “GAGA WHAT IS HAPPENING?!? New album?!?!? Joker movie?!?!?!?”

But for now, it is a secret, and that is precisely how Gaga wants to keep it!

In a recent interview with ET to promote Joker: Folie à Deux, she was asked about the first three posts (at the time, the fourth had not been shared). “I know you’re speaking to your fans with this one, these cryptic Instagram messages,” the interviewer asks her. He also wanted to know what they could be referencing. Do you know how Mother responded? With a smile and a short statement: “It’s a secret.”

So, here is what we do know: October will be a big month for Gaga, because not only is her highly anticipated film releasing, but she is also set to drop a new single from her seventh studio album. The album is expected to be released in 2025, but Gaga teased fans with an Instagram post earlier this month: at the bottom of the page is reads, “XX October: LG7 first single.”

Gaga has already created excitement this year with “Die With a Smile,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars. But it shouldn’t be misinterpreted as her first single, per Variety. “I was finishing up my own album in Malibu, and one night after a long day, he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on,” she previously said of the collaboration. “It was around midnight when I got there, and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song.”

