Now, why did no-one tell us that ‘Abbott Elementary’ star Tyler James Williams also has a gold star in rapping?
The Tyler James Williams renaissance, as it should be so dubbed, has been a welcome reprieve for fans of the actor that have been watching him since the early 2000s. But, the Abbott Elementary star has another talent, which the internet has rediscovered, and things are… getting hot, to say the least.
Williams, who plays Gregory on ABC’s hit sitcom, took to Sway in the Morning to talk about the show before Sway put him to the freestyle test as is custom on the radio segment. Over the beat of Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.”, Williams proves he’s not just a thespian — he’s an undeniable rap machine.
Now, the lyrics of his freestyle are far, far, far too explicit to share here, and definitely not appropriate for the hallowed halls of Abbott, but people online have listened closely and, let’s just say they aren’t the same person before clicking play.
Many people first saw Williams as the star of Everybody Hates Chris, but it is safe to say no one is hating him now.
Some special few among us knew he had this in him all along, harkening back to his starring role on Disney Channel’s original 2012 film Let It Shine, where Williams played a shy up-and-coming rapper.
Makes you wonder why Janine, played by Quinta Brunson on Abbott Elementary, was ever with her less-than-ideal rapper ex-boyfriend Tariq when she could have had this?!
But, look, no-one tell Ava…
Abbott Elementary airs every Wednesday night on ABC at 9pm ET.