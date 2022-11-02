Offset changes his Instagram profile picture to honor Takeoff

In light of yesterday’s news on Takeoff‘s violent murder, his family member and musical partner Offset made a touching tribute to the rapper on social media.

Offset, 30 years old, made his first public acknowledgment of Takeoff’s passing by changing his profile picture on his Instagram profile to a picture of the late musician. The youngest rapper of the Migos trio was fatally shot and killed following an altercation outside of a Houston bowling alley on Tuesday, Nov.1. The profile picture shows an image of Takeoff smiling with sunglasses on, and a white heart on the top right side of the picture. This marks the first and only reaction by Offset and Quavo since the news broke out.

Image via Instagram/offsetyrn

The rapper and musician Offset was part of the musical rap trio Migos alongside his cousin Quavo and Quavo’s nephew, Takeoff. The trio was raised together by Takeoff’s mother and Quavo’s older sister in suburban Atlanta. They got together as a group in 2008 under the name Polo Club, however, it wouldn’t be until the release of their 2013 hit single “Versace” that the group would start getting acknowledged in the industry. The track was remixed by Drake, peaking at number 31 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Chart.

Migos had been together for eight years as a musical trio, their closeness due to their family ties. The group never officially broke up, but Quavo and Takeoff had been working together as a duo while Offset appeared to be working as a soloist more prominently in the past few months, in spite of rumors claiming the group had officially cut ties.

On Nov.1, the heartbreaking news broke out that Takeoff had been shot in an altercation outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston at around 2:30 a.m CST. Quavo was also present at the murder scene, leaving the altercation unscathed during the shooting.

Quavo has yet to pay his own tribute to his nephew and long-time professional partner Takeoff.