‘Oh, how appropriate’: Gal Gadot’s daughter has hilarious reaction to learning she’s playing the Evil Queen in live-action ‘Snow White’

What would you say when your famous actress mom told you she was playing one of the most iconic Disney villains of all time? Well, we found out what Gal Gadot‘s daughter said when she learned her mom was playing the Evil Queen in the upcoming Snow White remake, and it’s kind of hilarious.

Gadot has two daughters with husband Jaron Varsano — Alma, 11, and Daniella, 2. The girls are “very excited” to watch their mama be evil, apparently. “They can’t wait,” Gadot said, per People. Gadot gave the interview pre-strike, by the way.

“My middle child was a bit disappointed that I wasn’t Snow White. When I told them I’m going to shoot Snow White for [a] month, she was convinced that I’m going to play Snow White. But when I told her ‘No, it’s the evil queen,’ my oldest said, ‘Oh, how appropriate.’”

Kids say the darnedest things, don’t they? Depending on how you take that comment, it’s either a cute aside or the revelation of Gadot being a terrible mom. I’m not saying she is. Just saying it’s possible. Sometimes we use laughter to deal with the harsh truths of the world, you know?

In an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Gadot said the role was “so much fun.”

“There was something so delicious with this part because it’s a fairy tale. It’s the first Disney villain. And because it’s a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful.”

Great! Because the last time she sang it went so well. Gadot stars in the film with West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler in the lead role. The pair appeared together recently at Disney’s D23 expo and talked about how Disney “modernized” the movie, which originally came out in 1937 and was called Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Disney decided to eschew the “seven dwarfs” for this film and added seven… I think they’re calling them “companions”? There are seven companions, and only one of them is a little person. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention there’s been a lot of controversy over this, but that’s a whole other issue.

Regardless, Gadot said she wanted to give the queen some nuance.

“For me, it was making sure the Queen is not just evil for the sake of being evil. There is a complexity. Between the two characters, it’s like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way. It’s what happens to a woman when she feels like she’s not relevant anymore, what can come out of her.”

Snow White is scheduled for release on March 22 of next year.