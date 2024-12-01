‘Oh, I didn’t mean it like that’: Meghan Markle aims ‘veiled’ insult at Royal family, questions ‘what didn’t you do to bury me?’

Meghan Markle‘s grudge against the Royals has only grown deeper over the years, with the star using whatever opportunity she can to challenge the institution. That includes the podcast Archetypes, her failed £16 million Spotify venture.

In 2018, Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in what initially appeared to be a modernizing moment for the monarchy. However, the fairy-tale narrative quickly evolved into a more complicated story. The couple’s time as working royals was marked by increasing scrutiny, with British tabloids often drawing criticism for their coverage of Meghan, particularly in comparison to their treatment of other royal family members.

By January 2020, mounting pressures led to what the press dubbed “Megxit” — the Sussexes’ decision to step back as senior royals. This unprecedented move was followed by a series of high-profile media appearances, including the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, in which they made serious allegations about racism and mental health concerns within the institution. Their Netflix documentary series and Prince Harry’s memoir Spare further detailed their perspectives on the struggles they faced within the royal framework. That wasn’t enough for Meghan, though, who used her podcast to send veiled message to the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle uses her podcast to send a Royal message

Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes, featuring conversations with celebrities about female stereotypes, became a platform for subtle commentary on institutional power. Though brief, the show’s 12-episode run provided insights into the complexities of navigating traditional structures while maintaining personal autonomy. For instance, the tensions between individual expression and institutional expectations emerged during the podcast’s final episode, when Meghan delivered what appeared to be a calculated message about her royal experience: “I feel seen. I had never considered that, in using my voice, I would feel seen, but I do.” She then shared a provocative quote that resonated beyond its immediate context: “What didn’t you do to bury me? But you forgot that I was a seed.”

Royal biographer Phil Dampier interpreted this statement as a deliberate commentary on royal restrictions. As Dampier told The Sun: “I’m sure that it was a veiled reference to the restrictions of the Royal Family. It’s a clever way of doing it because she’s not directly saying something, but people can still read into it what they like. Then, if anyone takes offense, she can say, ‘Oh I didn’t mean it like that’.”

Despite Archetypes’ initial success, including winning Pop Podcast of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards and reportedly attracting 10 million listeners, the show didn’t meet Spotify’s financial expectations. However, Meghan quickly found new avenues for her voice. In February 2024, she signed a deal with Lemonada Media, ensuring Archetypes remains available while developing a new show. This podcast venture is just one part of her broader 2025 comeback strategy.

Meanwhile, the distance between the Sussexes and the royal family remains significant. Their exclusion from this year’s royal Christmas celebrations at Sandringham underscores the ongoing strain. However, as a persistent weed, Meghan keeps using the controversy as fuel for her fame, constantly increasing the number of stages she can use to subtle dish on the Royal Family.

