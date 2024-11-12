‘Times are different now’: Meghan Markle may be prepared to do the unthinkable and end her ‘cold war’ with the Royal Family for good

Meghan Markle might be on the verge of doing something drastic in order to rescue her reputation after a fraught few months. Headlines haven’t been kind to the Duchess of Sussex this year, that’s for sure. Most notably, Meghan was hit by widespread allegations of, well, pretty much being a boss from hell, earning her the unwanted nickname “Duchess Difficult.”

In more recent times, there has been burgeoning (and highly dubious) scuttlebutt that she and Prince Harry could be headed for a divorce, seeing as the Sussexes weren’t seen together for weeks on end over the past couple of months. Following the couple finally showing a united front again in an unexpected video message, however, the rumors have been entirely turned on their head. If you believe the latest, Harry and Meghan could be working towards a surprise family reunion.

“She needs to swallow her pride”: Meghan said to be looking to make “fresh start” in 2025 — and that includes with the Royal Family

Whether you believe all the negative press or not — it should be noted that some of Markle’s former employees have gushed over her — it’s hard to deny that Meghan needs a major rebrand in 2025 in order to send some more positive coverage her way. One way she’s apparently attempting this is to go all “reformed Grinch” this holiday season and launch “a major charm offensive”on everyone in her A-list address book by gifting them all tons of Christmas presents.

Long-term, however, Meghan may be forced to finally pull the emergency chord and — drum roll, please — make a return to the U.K. The duchess hasn’t set foot in Britain for over two years now, not since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, but Closer Magazine is reporting that 2025 may bring about an end to Meghan’s anglophobia. It’s claimed that the Sussexes’ recent purchase of property in Portugal is intended to be a stepping stone on their path back to England.

“The good news in that she and the kids can make their Portugal home a base and she can fly over to the UK for a few hours with Harry to make her presence felt,” a source claimed to Closer. “Times are different now. She realises that she and Harry can’t go on with this cold war and that she needs to swallow her pride.”

No one’s saying Meghan is immediately going to bury the hatchet with Prince William and Kate Middleton, then, but throwing the U.K. a bone would likely help diminish the public perception of Meghan as the one keeping Harry from his family. The duchess may have some work ahead of her in rebuilding her reputation, but Closer‘s source alleges that Meghan is looking ahead to 2025 with positivity:

‘Meghan is stepping into 2025 with a sense of optimism and intention. She sees it as the perfect time to turn the page and make a fresh start.’

Is the cold war between the Royals and the Sussexes finally about to thaw? It’s possible, but maybe don’t bet on it just yet as there could be another iceberg right around the corner.

