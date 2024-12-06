‘Oh look, a dress from Shein!’: Aubrey Plaza might be everyone’s favorite but her fashion choices certainly aren’t

Aubrey Plaza can do no wrong in the eyes of her many fans. 2024 was the year to be a fan of the actress, where her popularity soared even higher thanks to her debut role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney+ series Agatha All Along, which brought fans exactly the role they wanted to see Plaza take, allowing everyone to forget about the monstrous flop Megalopolis was.

Recommended Videos

Since her early success, Aubrey Plaza has become everyone’s spirit animal thanks to her sarcasm and dark humor. She is always laid-back, which added major cool points to her name. Although the Parks & Rec actress has been killing it this year, her latest appearance wasn’t up to the reaction she received for her latest steamy cover shoot.

Aubrey Plaza’s 2024 Gotham Awards look was not the instant serve we were hoping for

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage

With Hollywood kicking off awards season with The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards, many celebrities walked the red carpet in their best outfits. Zendaya stunned in a simple white gown, a look also favored by Jessica Chastain, who wore a similar design at the same event.

Aubrey Plaza was also a beauty but there were many things that didn’t work in her favor. She wore a gold knit off-the-shoulder Fendi Haute Couture gown from the 2023 Couture collection. The detailing on the dress is gorgeous, as it contains embellishments that sparkle in the light. The dress overall was okay but wasn’t the right length, falling just above her ankles instead of to the floor like the runway model. She wore a pair of Jimmy Choo gold sandals, showing off her red-painted toenails, and Suzanne Kalan and Rainbow K jewelry.

While the overall idea was stunning, going for a simple yet glam look, thanks to her big bombshell blowout, her brown lips didn’t favor her nude makeup and clashed with the dress. The red toenails added a misplaced touch of color, and the look, coming from her frequent stylist Jessica Paster, left fans slightly disappointed.

Fans online noted that, “I love her, she’s stunning. I’ll never get dishwater dresses and a brown lip though.” Another wrote, “Lovely but the hair/makeup styling doesn’t compliment the dress & it cheapens the look IMO.”

A different fan simply said, “Aubrey, baby, you deserve better.” Internet folks weren’t impressed with the Fendi Haute Couture dress. “Oh look, a dress from Shein!,” wrote someone, as another claimed, “The dress looks like something that is going to be on the clearance rack at TJMaxx after Christmas.” A different person argued, “It should have been floor length like it was on the runway. I don’t hate it but I don’t like it either.”

Some fans thought the look was a killer, though. “She looks like she feels really good in this. Love it,” someone said. It’s unclear how good she felt because her comment to her stylist’s post read, “Why am I standing like that?” Her pose was not the issue but we’ll let this subtle fashion mistake pass because look at her shine.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy