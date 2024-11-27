‘Miss can you PLEASE let me breathe for just a second’: Aubrey Plaza makes everyone’s heart flutter by adopting the no-pants, no-bra trend

Aubrey Plaza isn’t exactly the poster child for the holiday season, but the actress proudly posed for a very famous outlet’s holiday issue with a very bold, non-Christmassy photoshoot that has everyone’s hearts racing and pleading with her.

Plaza has been an icon to many for a long time since her role as April in Parks & Recreation. Her deadpan humor, and confidence appeal to those tired of Hollywood’s cookie-cutter celebs, and her personality is a breath of fresh air. The fact that she’s an amazing actress who proved her acting skills in so many different genres clearly helps.

Even though she has been in the spotlight for a long time, 2024 was Aubrey Plaza’s year thanks to her MCU debut as a highly-anticipated character. And she is not letting us forget that with the most daring, yet completely on-brand photoshoot for V Magazine. Beware, this will make you to feel things.

For the photoshoot, Aubrey Plaza was as bold and charming as always. She adopted the no-pants trend but went one step further by losing the bra and shirt, too. The no-pants trend has been adopted by many iconic fashionistas in Hollywood, including Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, and Cara Delevingne, who dropped the garment in favor of expressive, expensive underwear. In this case, Plaza wore a Lacoste blazer and white high-waisted underwear from the same brand, paired with a pair of sexy Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.

Plaza opted for really dark smokey eyes with a nude lip and a voluminous blowout. She later switched to a different style covering it all with a black Lacoste catsuit, slightly less dark makeup, and a pair of So Kate Louboutin in black.

Another set of pictures became more sporty, with Plaza donning an embellished fishnet tank top (with no bra, again), the same high-waisted underwear, frilly socks, and heeled trainers. She paired it with knot earrings from Tiffany & Co, the same as her catsuit look, adding a ring to the mix.

Black suits Plaza well and she knows it, and also posed in a black polo bodysuit, also from Lacoste, paired with another Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, black tights from Calzedonia, switching the Tiffany & Co jewelry for clash rings from Cartier. She also put on a very Challengers-inspired look with a jersey polo and skirt, in white.

For the cover, she wore an oversized red Alaïa frill coat from the Fall 2024 Ready to Wear collection that had fans screaming, “Dear Santa…”

As expected, her fans were absolutely here for it, and the comments were hilarious. “PLEASE HIT ME WITH A CAR,” one person jokingly wrote in her comments. “MOTHER IS MOTHERING,” another said. A more realistic fan wrote, “i knew what the comments were gonna be before i even opened it.”

Another person pleaded with the actress to stop slaying all the time (as if that’s possible). “Miss can you PLEASE let me breathe for just a second.” Another fan had concerns about their health, too, and wrote, “please i don’t even have health insurance for you to be messing with my heart like this PLEASE.”

The person we have to thank is V Magazine’s senior fashion editor and stylist Anna Trevelyan, who knew exactly what kind of outfits would get everyone’s hearts racing, going for a bold yet remarkable photoshoot that highlights Aubrey Plaza’s sarcastic and outgoing persona.

If this photoshoot did put you in a holiday mood (although I doubt this is the mood the magazine was going for), you might find it fun to find out Aubrey Plaza did star in an amazing Christmas film: Happiest Season. Her character, Riley Johnson, was amazingly confident and her chemistry with lead actress Kristen Stewart was off the charts, so much so that fans consider Plaza the rightful leading lady, instead of Mackenzie Davis. You’ll thank me later.

