Oh my, a firecracker ‘Man on the Inside’ star says Betty White ‘fat-shamed’ her

Betty White was a beloved actress and comedian, adored for her quick wit and charm. With a career spanning decades, she became a true Hollywood icon, winning the hearts of fans and industry peers alike.

White died on Dec. 31, 2021, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, and since her passing, many have praised her for her kind heart, timeless sense of humor, and the positivity she effortlessly radiated. However, one actress – Sally Struthers – has shared a not-so-pleasant experience with the Golden Girls star.

Struthers has been in the entertainment industry since the 1970s, appearing in several TV shows and movies including All in the Family, Gloria, and Gilmore Girls. Recently, she joined Larry Saperstein and Jacob Bellotti on the Let’s Talk About That! Podcast, where the conversation turned to White, with Struthers saying she used to live four houses down from where the exterior shots of The Golden Girls were shot. “Now that she’s gone, I want to talk about Betty White for just a moment,” she added.

According to her, White was a “very passive-aggressive woman,” and while she’s aware that so many people loved her, she didn’t have a good personal experience with the actress. She once visited White in her home to discuss a pilot episode for a game show when White asked her housekeeper to serve them snacks. A plate of cookies was set in the middle of the table and as Struthers reached out to get one, White reportedly said, “Oh, I wouldn’t do that if I were you dear, you don’t need a cookie.” To make it worse, there were other people present during the interaction. “Totally fat-shamed me in front of the rest of the people in the room. And I thought, ‘Gosh, that’s not nice’,” Struthers shared.

Sally Struthers is all praise for another Golden Girls actress

The hosts were shocked to hear Struthers’ negative interaction with White and said they were sorry she had to experience that. They brought up the fact that Struthers had a different experience with another Golden Girls actress, Bea Arthur, whom she briefly got to work with when Arthur guest starred as Cousin Maude in All in the Family, the ‘70s sitcom where Struthers portrayed the role of Gloria Stivic.

Struthers described Arthur as a “force of nature” who had a mouth “filthier than a drunk sailor.” She recalled Arthur adding curses to her lines for shock value as well. Their exchanges didn’t stop on the set of the series, as Struthers said that they would sometimes bump into each other at the grocery store and gossip about people they both knew. “We would stand in the aisle and say, ‘What do you think about so and so?’” and Arthur would answer, “She’s a f**king a**hole.” Struthers said Arthur was a “big deal” and she “loved her.” Arthur died of lung cancer in 2009 at the age of 86.

Struthers’ latest project is the Netflix comedy series A Man on the Inside starring Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Stephanie Beatriz. She plays the recurring role of Virginia Foldau, one of the residents in a retirement home. The second season is set to be released sometime this year.

