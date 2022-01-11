Betty White’s cause of death revealed

A coroner’s report revealed Betty White‘s cause of death just days after her passing at age 99. White’s friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, shared that the comedian, humanitarian, and all-around wonderful human passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 31, 2021.

White’s coroner’s report shows that she suffered a cerebrovascular accident six days before her death. As the CDC shares, a cerebrovascular accident, more commonly referred to as a stroke, blocks blood flow to the brain.

“A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when something blocks blood supply to part of the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. In either case, parts of the brain become damaged or die. A stroke can cause lasting brain damage, long-term disability, or even death.”

People notes that a source shared that the stroke was mild, and TMZ reports that sources shared with them that White had been alert in the days after her stroke — further backing up the report that the stroke was a mild one. “Betty was alert and coherent after the stroke, and she died peacefully in her sleep at home.“

Betty White 2 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

Witjas shared with People that it brings him comfort to know that White passed away peacefully. “Betty passed in her sleep peacefully without pain. To me, this is the most important thing and brings me comfort as her dear friend. Anything else is private to Betty.“

As fans can agree, knowing White didn’t suffer as she passed truly brings a sense of solace to all of us.