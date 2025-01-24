Oh my: Firerose just came in like a wrecking ball to say that the truth about ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus is ‘coming to light’

This week hasn’t been kind to either Democrats or Billy Ray Cyrus — who, surprisingly enough, sit at opposite ends of the political spectrum. However, Billy Ray’s week might have just ended on its lowest note after his ex-wife, Firerose, came forward with some not-so-kind words.

Just a few days ago, Billy Ray performed at Donald Trump’s inauguration, and the performance — well, the entire event, really — was riddled with disaster. It was plagued by technical difficulties and featured very bizarre moments on stage. This debacle of a performance prompted two of the people in his life to come forward with concerns regarding the country legend’s well-being — and that alone should tell you everything you need to know about his show.

Firerose speaks about her less-than-stellar time with Billy Ray Cyrus

One of the individuals who spoke up was Firerose, 36, whose divorce from Billy Ray, 63, was finalized in August 2024. Now, five months later, she is once again speaking out against her ex-husband, this time in a statement to PEOPLE. “What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship,” she began.

“It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good, because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem,” she continued. “As for me, I remain focused on my faith, my music, my healing, and using my story to encourage others to find strength and hope.”

Firerose and Billy Ray have accused each other of abuse during their time together

This wasn’t the only time Firerose spoke about her experiences with Billy Ray. In October 2024, the Australian singer told Stellar magazine that she wishes she could go back in time to warn her 22-year-old self to run before meeting Billy Ray on the set of Hannah Montana. “When I think about what I just went through, I would have told my 22-year-old self to run in the opposite direction and never look back,” she told the magazine.

According to Firerose, during their time together, Billy Ray “love-bombed” her and sought to isolate her under the pretense of protecting her newfound celebrity status. Firerose claims he would say things like, “Well, you can’t live that way anymore. You’re a Cyrus now. You can’t be going to church. You can’t be going to public places where people could follow you home. You’re going to be murdered.” She added, “It sounds crazy, but that’s what was happening.”

On the other side of this very public dispute was Billy Ray, who has also alleged that Firerose was abusive toward him. In legal documents from their divorce proceedings, the country singer accused Firerose of “not only verbally and emotionally” abusing him but also being “physically” abusive during their relationship.

Regardless, not long after their divorce, an audio clip surfaced of Firerose pleading for Billy Ray’s forgiveness as he repeatedly minimized her, hurling insults not only at Firerose but also at his ex-wife Tish and his children. Despite this, Trace Cyrus, his adopted son, has also spoken out — but with much kinder words. Trace expressed hope that his father would choose to seek help for his clearly distressed state, but as of now, Billy Ray has not responded to either Firerose or Trace.

