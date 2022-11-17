Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose relationship timeline, from meeting to engagement

Achy breaky country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, announced his engagement to 34-year-old Australian singer Firerose. While some are not comfortable with the 27 year age gap between the two, he seems very happy about it.

The lovebirds released a new song called “Time”, that has fun lyrics like “Smoke has turned to ashes;

No fire from the flame”, and “Tell me that she’s mine; Till the sun no longer shines.”

Cyrus and Firerose met on the set of his daughter, Miley Cyrus, then TV show Hannah Montana. Here’s what he said about the moment: “Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like, ‘This girl’s a star.’”

She was much younger then so apparently he had to wait. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

Relationship Timeline Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

Firerose recently went on Live With Kelly and Ryan and talked about their first meeting as well.

“We actually met 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana, and Billy Ray’s been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He’s just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and not give up.”

The two started dating in 2021 while working on the song “New Day” together. In April of 2022, Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray for the third time.

In August, Firerose dedicated an Instagram post to Billy Ray and said the world was better because he was in it. In October, she posted a photo of the two of them holding each other. That’s when eagle-eyed viewers noticed a ring on her hand.

Now Billy Ray’s confirmed the engagement, calling it “a happy, pure love”. Their new song “Time” was released on November 16. No word yet on when the couple will set a date for the nuptials.

