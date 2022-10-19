Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed).

We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact age, although people on the internet are pretty upset at how young she is, with many commenting that she’s even younger than his daughter, superstar Miley Cyrus.

According to a People, who cited a source close to the couple, they’ve been together for “a little while.”

“They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her.”

Tish is Cyrus’ ex and Miley’s mom. They recently divorced, citing the classic irreconcilable differences. This is the third time they’ve filed for it.

Yesterday, Cyrus posted to Instagram and seemed to confirm that he and Firerose were engaged. Also what kind of name is Firerose? Sounds like the name of a League of Legends player.

Suffice it to say, people are uncomfortable with the age difference and they’re not quiet about it. Especially the filter on the photo.

Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to a girl who is one year younger than Miley who he allegedly met on the set of Hannah Montana I literally want to puke and die. Also their FaceTune use is so weird what is even going on. pic.twitter.com/SOCFjzj08x — eevee 🕸 (@eeveepacini) October 19, 2022

Facetune would like to be removed from the narrative, however.

no comment. — FACETUNE (@facetune) October 19, 2022

One user said he’s simply too old.

I didn’t have Billy Ray Cyrus engaged to someone younger than his daughters on my bingo card, but here we are. 🙃 CREEPY. Men over 40 really need to stop dating women in their 20s. And BRC is 61. 🤢 — Hypertrophy Wife for Halloween🦾 (@TraumaN4mdWitch) October 18, 2022

They’re not holding back, with one person saying they met on the set of Hannah Montana when Firerose was 14.

billy ray cyrus is a groomer, pervert and pedophile https://t.co/wJgOevwINL pic.twitter.com/5IbAZlXCrT — ella (@egyptianbleues) October 19, 2022

Someone else took a cheap shot at his face.

Billy Ray Cyrus looks like he's wearing a dead skin mask pic.twitter.com/MlErPzs9YS — Marisa Baldassaro (@Nerdspringbreak) October 19, 2022

Remember M3GAN, the creepy dancing murder doll? Here’s a pretty good comparison.

Billy Ray is dating the new horror movie robot doll https://t.co/vHtMJvWghW pic.twitter.com/RA8GkHuHdd — Jhalloween (@JHallComics) October 19, 2022

Then they went after Firerose’s chin.

how is Billy Ray Cyrus going to leave THIS for the crimson chin????? pic.twitter.com/JKvKHAKBXv — a bitch w eyeliner (@lipstick__lexx) October 19, 2022

The internet really is a wild place. A Kardashian reference?!

why does billy ray cyrus kinda look like khloe kardashian but with a beard pic.twitter.com/wfeIkNc7C7 — Crackulaura 👁️🫦👁️ (@cr4ckulaura) October 19, 2022

The word “groomer” is getting thrown around a lot. Like a lot.

did anyone else not have billy ray turning out to be a groomer on their 2022 bingo card because uh w h a t — kryptina 🔮 (@yourdearoldad) October 19, 2022

why did Billy Ray have to be a groomer too this breaks my achy breaky heart — eevee 🕸 (@eeveepacini) October 19, 2022

me logging on to find out billy ray cyrus is a groomer in the same week rex orange county got cancelled for sexual assault and harry styles for being anti palestine pic.twitter.com/5uYbrjCG7T — rachael (@rachwassup) October 19, 2022

but like what do y’all gain from defending billy ray cyrus…he’s a groomer. just fr accept the fact 🫠 — jackie 🐛 (@jaaclynnnn) October 19, 2022

Okay these are brutal and they’re all piling on but there’s something to remember here. We don’t know her real age, it could very well be 30. And we don’t know her real name and that’s probably intentional.

We’ll keep you posted as this story continues to develop.