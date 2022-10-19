Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies
Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed).
We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact age, although people on the internet are pretty upset at how young she is, with many commenting that she’s even younger than his daughter, superstar Miley Cyrus.
According to a People, who cited a source close to the couple, they’ve been together for “a little while.”
“They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her.”
Tish is Cyrus’ ex and Miley’s mom. They recently divorced, citing the classic irreconcilable differences. This is the third time they’ve filed for it.
Yesterday, Cyrus posted to Instagram and seemed to confirm that he and Firerose were engaged. Also what kind of name is Firerose? Sounds like the name of a League of Legends player.
Suffice it to say, people are uncomfortable with the age difference and they’re not quiet about it. Especially the filter on the photo.
Facetune would like to be removed from the narrative, however.
One user said he’s simply too old.
They’re not holding back, with one person saying they met on the set of Hannah Montana when Firerose was 14.
Someone else took a cheap shot at his face.
Remember M3GAN, the creepy dancing murder doll? Here’s a pretty good comparison.
Then they went after Firerose’s chin.
The internet really is a wild place. A Kardashian reference?!
The word “groomer” is getting thrown around a lot. Like a lot.
Okay these are brutal and they’re all piling on but there’s something to remember here. We don’t know her real age, it could very well be 30. And we don’t know her real name and that’s probably intentional.
We’ll keep you posted as this story continues to develop.