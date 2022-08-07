On-point ‘Daredevil’ meme celebrates the many returns of Charlie Cox

If a picture is truly worth a thousand words, this Daredevil meme deserves closer to a million.

Memes may be the 21st Century’s greatest contribution to internet culture. When done correctly, these snapshots of hotbed issues can summarize an entire argument, lampoon a social norm, or point out the not-so-obvious in hilarious fashion. For MCU fans, this DD meme accomplishes so much in only two panels.

In case you didn’t get the joke, the still shots are taken from arguably Marvel’s best live-action series, Daredevil. Netflix struck gold with the 2015 show, which sadly ended on its third season when Marvel Studios was streamlining all its content to Disney Plus. After years of rumors and gossip, actor Charlie Cox appeared as Matt Murdock for a Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo in December.

The quote itself is actually not from Daredevil. These are famous words from The Social Network, a film that depicted Facebook’s rise to social media dominance. Coincidentally, the lines were delivered by one of the three Spider-Men from No Way Home, Andrew Garfield.

Since everyone’s favorite blind attorney declared himself a “very good lawyer” (who, despite his visual impairment, catches flying bricks with one hand, which kind of gives away his secret identity), we can expect to see a lot more DD in the future, hence the references in the meme.

In a blink-and-you-missed-it moment, Daredevil appears in full costume in the latest She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer, and Kevin Feige mentioned at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con that Daredevil and Spider-Man would lead the MCU’s street-level heroes.

Speaking of Spider-Man, Cox will voice DD in Spidey’s newest animated show, Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Chances are good that we will see Tom Holland suit up for at least a cameo or two when Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney Plus in 2024. Before that, Cox has been confirmed for the Hawkeye spinoff, Echo, which also will feature Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role as the Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk.