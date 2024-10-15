‘One of the greatest things’: Taylor Swift is making Travis Kelce try new foods, even if she has to feed them to him herself

Taylor Swift‘s relationship with Travis Kelce included many firsts for the star, including an introduction to the football scene. However, their relationship is all about introducing each other to new stuff, and one thing Swift brought to the table was, actually, food.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

If you’re not well-versed in the Swiftieness, I’ve got you. Aside from being one of the world’s most influential singer-songwriters, the “Anti-Hero” star has many hidden talents, including baking and cooking. Swift might be a billionaire but she is known for her love for baking, and it’s one of the things she shared with her athlete boyfriend.

For the Swifties who lived through a cursed era when Taylor Swift was out of the spotlight, Mother is now treating us to the most random yet exciting outings. Back when she was usually housebound to escape the hungry paparazzi, Swift spent a lot of time baking and cooking, and that paid off, especially to her boyfriend’s benefit.

Taylor Swift introduced Travis Kelce to certain foods, but is popcorn among them?



Travis Kelce is currently enjoying a bye week at the right time, just as Swift will kick off the last leg of her Eras Tour on Oct. 18 in Miami, and the couple has been out and about a lot. They enjoyed two dinner dates in New York City, one of them with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

The two also attended the Yankees vs Cleveland game, and wore casual outfits, with baseball caps. Swift wore a black coat with a matching baseball cap, wearing her signature red lip, with her hair loose and wavy. Meanwhile, Kelce wore a black bomber jacket and a baseball cap from Midnight Rodeo. Although his hat isn’t meant to be a Swift reference, my Swiftie brain can’t see it any other than as a nod to her tenth studio album, Midnights.

During the game, the two sat with comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael, and had a blast. But one moment the internet is literally obsessed with Taylor Swift feeding Travis Kelce throughout the night.

Taylor feeding Travis during the game‼️ pic.twitter.com/NqY0J4SywS — Taylor Swift Updates (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 15, 2024

One photo shows Swift with her arm around Kelce while giving him a sip of her drink. Another shows the two watching the game together with Swift holding a popcorn bucket and feeding her boyfriend herself. The whole ordeal couldn’t be sweeter, and fans swarmed the comments to share their thoughts on this interaction.

Imagine reading this in spring 2023 https://t.co/gDMSzd6y2r — Pip ⸆⸉ (@PiperCim) October 15, 2024 I hope she didn't have to introduce him to popcorn 😂 Although to be fair, popcorn can be tricky because not all the parts can be eaten. I wouldn't bother eating it if I was really tired, lol. — squirrel8216 (@squirrel8216) October 15, 2024

The video takes us back to a recent episode of New Heights, where Travis and Jason Kelce discuss the changes in his life regarding his openness to food. In an episode released on Oct. 9, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about his life with Swift, and mentioned that she has been introducing him to different kinds of foods.

When Jason asked him about liking curry, Travis replied, “You know I’m starting to open up to the Indian cuisine,” to which Jason replied, “I know, my girl Tay is getting you opened up.” Travis confirmed, “She is.”

“She’s introducing new foods to you,” Jason added. “It’s been one of the greatest things that I’ve been happy about.”

The new video from the Yankees game will no longer have fans associate popcorn with the lyrics “Got out some popcorn as soon as my rep started going down, down, down” from her Lover opening song “I Forgot That You Existed,” because Tayvis is giving us new things to associate it with. And, if this is how Taylor introduces Travis to new foods, I totally understand how he’s opening up to more diverse cuisine.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy