‘HE ALWAYS HAVE THE MOST UNHINGED THINGS TO SAY’: Oops, Joe Locke and Kathryn Hahn just spilled some juicy toilet tea

Co-workers get to know each other pretty well after working closely together for months on end, but not so close that they share their bathroom habits with each other. Some things have to be kept private, right? Well, Joe Locke doesn’t mind opening up about this topic… and maybe he was a little too honest.

In an interview for MTV U.K. with his Agatha All Along co-star Kathryn Hahn, Locke shared that he will “only ever go on TikTok when I’m on the toilet” for 45 minutes. Yes, 45! When Hahn said that’s a bad idea, he smiled cheekily and said, “doesn’t do good for the hemorrhoids,” which isn’t what anyone expected to come out of his mouth.

Hahn laughed so hard that she leaned forward and said it’s possible to “get a prolapse situation” from this kind of toilet behavior. Again, not something we expected to hear coming out of her mouth. She can relate to her co-star on this highly anticipated MCU series, though, because she called the toilet “her office.”

X user @heartstperxjoe rightfully pointed out that this was an “unhinged comment” and that’s exactly why we love it!

“doesn’t do good for the hemorrhoids” HE ALWAYS HAVE THE MOST UNHINGED THINGS TO SAY 😭 pic.twitter.com/gVQA1X5SD1 — rei 🌧️ loves joe locke (@heartstperxjoe) September 17, 2024

Other fans loved watching this wild, yet adorable interview and appreciated the easygoing vibe between the two Marvel stars.

Her reaction to his comments made it even better! 😆

Joe is just a loveable human being, and I feel like it would be a true blessing getting to work with him — William Bailey (@Kameleon_Drake) September 17, 2024

KATHRYN?? What do you know about prolapsing 😭😭😭 — David Sánchez (@DavidSanch1999) September 17, 2024

While sometimes co-stars seem stiff and practiced on press tours and are clearly just going through the motions, Locke and Hahn are much closer. In an interview with Marvel.com, Hahn called him “a sweetheart” and said “I saw something behind his eyes that was so deep and difficult to find” when they did their chemistry read. Locke said they “click” and “get each other’s humor,” which is definitely on display in this memorable interview. Only actors who have bonded could joke about toilets and somehow make it a totally charming and enjoyable moment.

Whether or not Locke was serious about his hemorrhoid comment (an image I would rather not picture), he is on the right track. According to The Mayo Clinic, you can get this health condition from sitting on a toilet for too long. And Hahn is correct that prolapse can happen from the same activity. Sounds great! Since it can be tough not to get lost in a sea of TikToks — many of which also revolve around poop, I’m sorry to report — it might be better to scroll when not in the bathroom.

So, while Locke is an incredible actor, let’s not follow his lead and spend 45 minutes sitting on the toilet. Let’s sit on the couch and watch Agatha All Along instead. I’ve never heard of someone getting hemorrhoids from binge-watching TV, and if it’s possible, I’d like to stay in the dark about that.

Agatha All Along drops its first two episodes on Disney Plus on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9pm ET/6pm PT, or on Sept. 19 in the wee hours of the morning for those across the pond. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday with the final two hitting the platform right before Halloween on Oct. 30. Here’s hoping this interview isn’t an indication of the type of chaos and mayhem we’ll see in the show. Let’s just stick to magic.

