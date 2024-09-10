Michaela Coel’s officially a two-time Emmy winner, but the role she snagged the coveted statuette for has me wondering: what’s going on with the Emmys? It seems the ceremony has cultivated a habit of overlooking mind blowing performances, in favor of lesser known roles. With that being said, as Coel continues to shine, Marvel needs to buckle up and give us what we all need.

Recommended Videos

First it was Sandra Oh, who just took home the Emmy for Quiz Lady, years after she should have snagged multiple trophies for both Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve. Coel’s officially in the same boat, and while I’m not complaining, she should have become a multiple Emmy winner a long, long time ago.

A guest role you may have forgotten

Image via Prime Video

In the grand scheme of things, the reboot series of Mr. & Mrs Smith was a hit. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine were a phenomenal duo as the titular agents cosplaying as a married couple. But in one of those action-packed episodes, there lay Michaela Coel. The filmmaker and actress brought her signature deadpan humor as Bev, a rival spy whose objective was to take the Smiths out.

For her guest role as Bev, Michaela Coel won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. And while congratulations are in order, Coel’s had so many more moments where she absolutely dominated on screen. Need I remind you of the gripping comedy-drama I May Destroy You? Arabella Essiedu was a groundbreaking character, and Coel’s portrayal was widely lauded. She did win for Outstanding Writer Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special, becoming the first Black woman to do so. But I know I’m not alone when I say: it’s not enough! Michaela Coel definitely deserved an acting Emmy, and it sucks that it’s only the BAFTAs that recognized her with the award (Dear Golden Globes, do better!)

An Oscar on the way?

Production has wrapped on David Lowery’s ‘MOTHER MARY’ starring Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer and FKA twigs.



Described as an epic pop melodrama following a fictional musician and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer. pic.twitter.com/aJ67EQqIQj — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 20, 2024

Michael Coel’s obviously used to taking home awards, and it looks like the Oscar might be just within reach. She will lead the upcoming Mother Mary, an epic drama, starring alongside Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway. Other names in the movie are: Hunter Schafer, Jessica Brown Findlay, Kaia Gerber, Alba Baptiste, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs, among others. Needless to say, with this talented round-up, the anticipation for Mother Mary is palpable.

Marvel has the chance to make magic with Michaela Coel

via Marvel Studios

Emmy success aside, Marvel Studios owes us some more Michaela Coel. We got only a sprinkle of Aneka in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and I’ve still not forgiven the MCU. Now that Coel’s name is back on our lips again, Marvel and Disney need to have a sit-down with Coel and figure out how we can get the fiery Aneka back in theaters. And while they’re at it, they need to offer up a fat cheque for Coel to have writing credits in the MCU. There’s a reason she’s a historic Emmy winner… her pen is lethal, and her ability to infuse humor in her work, regardless of genre, is a superpower on it’s own!

In case you blinked and missed Michaela Coel’s role as Aneka, I don’t blame you. Nonetheless, the character is an integral part of the Dora Milaje. Aneka’s actions in the comics led her to form The Midnight Angels with her lover Ayo. And that’s another thing… it’s about time the MCU gets its first Black lesbian couple, and not just an ambiguous forehead kiss. And who better to lead the charge than Aneka and Ayo?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy