‘Our very own big three’: Mandy Moore announces birth of baby girl with the most emotional ‘This Is Us’ reference as she replicates Rebecca’s family

Mandy Moore has had many iconic roles but nothing highlighted her impeccable drama skills like the critically acclaimed series This Is Us. In real life, Moore has little in common with her character from the tearjerker drama, Rebecca, but she did replicate the same kid breakdown.

Recommended Videos

This Is Us ran on NBC between 2016 and 2022, following the lives of Rebecca and Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) and their three children, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), which they call the “Big Three.” The drama, which comes from Dan Fogelman, follows the family through many moments in their lives, with a unique format switching between flashbacks and flash-forwards, exploring themes of love, family, moving on, and many other challenges.

In real life, the Tangled actress is married to musician Taylor Goldsmith. They have been together since 2015 and got engaged in September 2017 before tying the knot in 2018. They also share an adorable family, which, coincidentally, resembles Rebecca’s kid breakdown.

Mandy Moore just welcomed a baby girl

Moore and Goldsmith are also parents to sons August “Gus,” 3, and Oscar “Ozzie,” 22 months, and announced in June 2024 that they would be adding a girl to the lineup, after revealing her pregnancy in May. “The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” she wrote in the caption. “Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister.” She also noted that “sometimes life imitates art.”

Moore continued the same sweet nickname to announce the birth of her baby daughter, Louise Everett Goldsmith. She posted a heartwarming black-and-white photo on Sept. 25, taken right after the delivery, holding the newborn tight to her chest while smiling widely at her husband. “Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time,” Moore wrote. She also pointed out that her daughter arrived just in time for Virgo season, which means she was born at least a week ago. The actress and singer highlighted, “She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are.”

Fans were thrilled at the lovely reference to the Big Three, as, similar to Rebecca, she also has two boys and a girl, minus the heartbreaking drama. However, for Rebecca and Jack, their daughter, Kate, was the middle child, as they considered Randall the youngest, as Kyle died during childbirth, thus adopting Randall after having Kevin and Kate. However, when looking at the Big Three objectively, Randall was the oldest, although by mere hours, which made Kate the youngest, just like Moore’s daughter, Louise.

“We love Virgos! Congratulations on your big three,” wrote the official Instagram account for This Is Us. Other fans pointed out the similarities, writing, “A girl and 2 boys, you actually made it happen in real life!” with another writing, “Okay now I’m definitely crying. ‘Our big 3.'”

After wrapping up This Is Us in 2022, Moore appeared in the series Dr. Death and voiced Rapunzel in several more Disney projects. She is also set to star in Jeremy Slater’s directorial debut film, Thread: An Insidious Tale, and do a voiceover for the animation #1 Happy Family USA. However, she will most likely take a break and enjoy her Big Three.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy