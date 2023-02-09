Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors hug way too much with ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ on the way

Warning: This article contains pictures of two people hugging that should not be hugging ever.

The Marvel line between fictional characters and their real-life counterparts was confusingly blurred recently when Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, and Jonathan Majors, who plays scene stealing bad guy Kang, were seen hugging – unfortunately not for the first time. Ant-Man and Kang should not hug (unless they were doing it to murder each other)!

The two were of course at the premiere of the new movie, and it’s with regret that we share this isn’t the first time the two mortal enemies have embraced each other. Here they are violating our beliefs at a recent fan event:

Jonathan Majors & Paul Rudd at The #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Fan Event Premiere, Look How #Kang & #AntMan are Hugging Each Other in Public 😊 pic.twitter.com/HaVhHtkqbp — Matthias (@Mat136Dro247) February 2, 2023

Not cool guys. Extra caught up with the two at the world premiere recently and the stars poked fun at the idea that they hated each other with Rudd’s subtle but hilarious sarcasm. He said the two hated each other in “real life” and that “You’ve really done an amazing thing about bringing us together because they’ve been separating us.”

“They would cut and they would pull us off to opposite sides,” Majors said. Yes, because even your PR people know that like a hidden romance, you shouldn’t be seen together in public. Then Rudd asked for a “fresh” start and they hugged…. AGAIN. When will it be enough?? Check out that moment below.

In addition to not being able to keep his arms from holding his co-star, Majors revealed he had to tap into some deep emotions to play Kang. Presumably not the same emotions he feels when he taps Rudd for that sweet, sweet embrace.

“The beautiful thing about Kang is he’s a human being, and what is it that makes you want to conquer something? How much emotional social pain would you have had to have experienced to move through life like that? What do you do? He conquers. All he does is conquer every time. He’s just trying to conquer. When we first meet, that’s the conversation. I’m listening to you. But my objective is to conquer you in this conversation.”

See? He says all the right things. His words say “I’m an incredibly nuanced take on a Marvel villian” but his body says “hold me closer Paul Rudd.” As for Rudd, he can’t even pretend to not love Majors. Even when he’s talking about filming with him the love shines through. What. The. Hell.

“Even the first thing that we ever shot together is the first scene where you see us meet in the movie and, like, you sense it. I’m talking to him and I’m sensing, like, just how dangerous this really is. And the whole rhythms, everything that, like, you were saying, the stillness and the power of it all, made everything feel a little bit out of sorts in a really good way that also was so just fun to do.”

You can see Kang try to kill Ant-Man the way God intended when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters everywhere on Feb. 17.