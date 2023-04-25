Pedro Pascal holding a pack of cigarettes is enough to spark a complete internet meltdown

At this point in time, you’d be hard-pressed to find a solitary soul in the internet realm who doesn’t harbor a complete fascination for The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal. From fans being obsessed with learning his dating history to his official title as the internet’s Daddy, folks as far as the eye can see are devotedly interested in witnessing the daily happenings in Pascal’s life. But in today’s unexpected findings, fans are losing their minds after a video showcased the Last of Us performer holding a pack of cigarettes.

Over on Twitter, one user shared a video of Pascal walking the streets of Venice, where a yellow pack of American Spirit cigarettes can be seen in his hands. The clip was unfortunately shared without sound, but one can only assume that Pascal’s footsteps were followed by a crowd of paparazzi and fans just waiting to catch a glimpse of the beloved figure. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

i want him to blow the smoke in my mouth when he’s smoking pic.twitter.com/ljQyz1TeEq — sydney | pedro pascal’s wife ༄ؘ ˑ ✡︎ (@redliptruth) April 24, 2023

Considering how popular Pascal is and how often he’s given the public spotlight, it hardly comes as a surprise that the majority of fans are split right down the middle when it comes to the subject matter.

yall mad about pedro pascal smoking but me personally i'm a real woman. i would grow him his own tobacco plants and hand-make each cigarette for him — ⚠️pussy warning ⚠️ (@M4INFR4MEBITCH) April 25, 2023

pedro pascal after twitter users tell him to stop smoking pic.twitter.com/oTTu6fp2MB — maria (@DISCOROBAK) April 25, 2023

y r ppl freaking out over pedro pascal smoking cigarettes he is a middle aged man like 😭 ofc he is going to smoke espc while he is in venice — e 🦕 65 movie era (@nabooiansolo) April 25, 2023

pedro pascal smoking isn’t nasty it’s the fact that he smokes american spirits 🤮 pic.twitter.com/n30Nzza6m2 — ara (@suetormenta) April 25, 2023

Then again, when you think about the fact that Pascal asked a fan for a cigarette at the premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle back in 2017, the sight of Pascal holding his own pack should hardly come as a shock to anybody. Perhaps when you’re consistently in the golden spotlight, a smoke break every now and again is the ticket punched for success.