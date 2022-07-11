Pete Davidson is asking men to ‘shave it, baby’ in a new partnership with Manscaped

The enduring sex appeal of Pete Davidson is something that has been the subject of debate for a few years now … well, let’s face it, mostly by heterosexual men such as Ted Cruz, for example. Between his affable, laid-back sense of humor and the way he seems to make the women he dates feel comfortable and safe around him, maybe Pete is just onto something that other dudes just haven’t managed to grasp.

Or maybe, it’s something else entirely.

On Monday, the former Saturday Night Live star debuted his new collaboration with Manscaped. “Surprise your girlfriend,” Davidson says in the 30-second YouTube spot. “Let’s show them how hairless we can be.” Presentation matters, he adds, while threatening to get specific. “Shave your d–k, shave it, baby,” he quips.

“I’ve been using the guy long enough to where I think it’s time we went into business together,” the 28-year-old went on to explain. “Meet the new face — among other parts — of Manscaped.”

Davidson is repping the company’s Lawn Mower® 4.0 electric trimmer, in particular, which promises to take your grooming game to the next level. Hey, if it’s good enough for Mr. Kim Kardashian, maybe he’s onto something.

In addition to personal grooming ads, Davidson will next appear in Meet Cute, an upcoming rom-com alongside Kaley Cuoco, as well as a future season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, probably. But in either case, at least for now, it seems like we may have solved the mystery of his big you know what energy. After all, you know what they say, fellas, clearing out the brush in the forest does make the trees look taller. Take it from Pete!