Pinkydoll’s ethnicity, net worth, real name, and more

Previously known as the Queen of NPCs (non-playable character) on TikTok, Pinkydoll has now officially ventured far beyond the restricting shackles of social media. She’s is, once and for all, setting her sights on the limitless world of rap — and she’s in it to stay.

Recommended Videos

In a recent glimpse into season six of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, some eagle-eyed netizens quickly spotted a familiar face among the cast — it turned out to be none other than social media phenomenon Pinkydoll. That’s right, the TikToker known for making popcorn with a straightener during live streams (yes, this is a thing) is now set to appear on our TV screens weekly.

If we’re being honest, by now, we’ve all become accustomed to TikTok stars breaking into mainstream stardom, but if you’re not too familiar with Pinkydoll, let us fill you in on everything we know about this rising star.

Who is Pinkydoll?

Pinkydoll is a Canada-based TikToker who rose to fame through her livestreams, where she often imitated video game NPCs. In 2023, several of her livestream gimmicks went viral, cementing her as the face of NPC streaming. Some of her most iconic catchphrases that you might easily recognize include the viral “Ice cream so good” and “Gang Gang,” which she used in response to the ice cream and GG TikTok gifts, respectively.

Occasionally, Pinkydoll would break character — whether to speak to her son off-screen or for other spontaneous reasons. This only fueled fans’ curiosity about her real life beyond the NPC persona, quickly following her on the platform to see more of her mysterious life. Today, the social media star boasts over 1.9 million followers on TikTok, showing no signs of slowing down.

Where is Pinkydoll from and what’s her real name?

Pinkydoll’s real name is Fedha — a fact she recently shared in a TikTok video posted in early January 2024. In the video, she revealed that she is “from [the] Congo and Seychelles Islands” in Africa, proudly calling herself a “proud African queen.” However, she is currently believed to be living in Canada with her son. As for her name, Pinkydoll also explained that Fedha means “success, money, treasure, gold, [and] diamond.”

Despite openly embracing her heritage, Pinkydoll’s ethnicity has often been a topic of debate among netizens, who have questioned her sense of pride in it. This conversation started after she appeared on stage at the 2023 Streamy Awards for the first time, and fans noticed that she looked different from her videos.

After several photos of the event hit X, many accused Fedha of “light skin fishing,” pointing out that her skin tone appeared noticeably darker in real life and in pictures, than it does in her videos — likely due to a filter. When a street photographer later asked her about the accusations, Pinkydoll responded bluntly: “I love being a Black woman.” So there you have it.

people feeling betrayed by her light skin fishing is making me giggle https://t.co/bSFgpTzU4u — Versace Hottie (@evilrashida) August 28, 2023 🎥| Viral TikTok streamer PinkyDoll claps back at critics who accused her of “light skin fishing” following her appearance at the #StreamyAwards



“I love to be a black woman. F*ck you mean?” pic.twitter.com/KJMv6cdNV1 — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) August 30, 2023

Pinkydoll’s net worth

Pinkydoll’s estimated net worth is believed to be around $300,000. With her skyrocketing success both on and off social media, her earnings are constantly evolving, stemming from multiple sources. In addition to her reality TV venture and TikTok NPC livestreams, she also generates income through Instagram — along with the ads that come with it — as well as her OnlyFans profile.

According to several online reports, Pinkydoll’s TikTok livestreams can bring in over $2,000 per session, with one of her most profitable streams allegedly reaching the $7,000 mark. These days, being an influencer definitely seems to pay off.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy