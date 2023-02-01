Pokimane responds to Atrioc deepfake controversy with one simple request

One of the scary things about the internet is that it moves so fast, legislation can barely keep up with it. That has been one of the issues raised when it comes to the new, and disturbing, trend of deepfaking individuals to look as if they are partaking in pornographic acts. Now, one of the Twitch streamers, Pokimane, who has found herself a victim of just this has one very simple, clear response.

Twitch streamer Atrioc accidentally exposed his own wrongdoing after ending a game he was streaming and allowing viewers to see the tabs he had open on his screen, one of which was of a site that had deepfake pornographic content. The website featured deepfakes of fellow female streamers such as Pokimane and Maya Higa. Though the streamer quickly switched tabs without trying to draw attention to it, it was too late: screengrabs were taken and, as we know, the internet is forever.

Atrioc has since then issued a tearful apology, stating that this is not a pattern of behavior but that he fell down an A.I. rabbit hole at 2am one morning and ended up on the site, which charges $15 a month. What makes this even creepier is that he is actually friends with some of the women who have been featured on the site, with some of them having responded already.

Now, Twitch streamer, Pokimane, is adding her response to the disturbing story, and she has one very clear and simple message, so pay attention.

stop sexualizing people without their consent.



that’s it, that’s the tweet. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 31, 2023

Female streamers are finding themselves consistently sexualized without their consent as is the case here. They are often harassed simply for having the “audacity” to be a woman within the streaming community, and this is just one more way that they are denied their basic humanity by having these deepfakes of themselves in a sexually explicit manner put out on the internet, with very little they can do about it given the legal grey area they fall into.

One such victim, QTCinderella, filmed an emotional message about how these deepfakes have affected her, and that she has committed to suing the website creator. Another creator, SweetAnita, also expressed her distress after discovering, via a tweet, that she was also on the site.

This story was how I found out that I'm on this website. I literally choose to pass up millions by not going into sex work and some random cheeto encrusted porn addict solicits my body without my consent instead. Don't know whether to cry, break stuff or laugh at this point. https://t.co/voNoxRyVBd — Sweet Anita (@sweetanita) January 30, 2023

These women did not consent to have their images used in this way, and as Sweet Anita states in a following tweet, “I just don’t think this should be the price for wanting to entertain people.”

Vice has since reported that the site Ewing used has since been scrubbed of deepfakes and a long apology has been left by the creator calling the videos “immoral.” The legal issues surrounding this type of personal invasion are murky, but there has been a little headway in some states. Though there are laws against non-consensual sexual material, only California, Virginia, and Texas specifically address deepfakes. Given that it is the internet though, getting any form of reparation can be extremely difficult for victims.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of nonconsensual pornography, more information on how you can get help can be found here: https://cybercivilrights.org/ccri-safety-center/#document or call the CCRI Image Abuse Helpline at 1-844-878-2274, which is available free of charge, 24/7.