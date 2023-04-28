Pom Klementieff says plans for her to join the DCU are in the works

Looks like the actress who plays Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy might be switching teams. Pom Klementieff, who’s seen her star rise over the course of the Guardians movies, revealed on a red carpet for Volume 3 that there are plans in motion for her to join the DCU. Considering director James Gunn is also the co-head of the DCU, it makes sense.

Klementieff, appearing radiant in a hooded… dress? Piece? Whatever it is, it looked very fashionable, and she spilled very little tea about what’s coming next for her.

The interviewer asked her who she would like to play in the “DC world,” and whether she spoke to Gunn about it, per a video from Variety.

Pom Klementieff has had conversations with James Gunn about working in the DC Universe and has one particular character in mind. https://t.co/G3QElsKbUh pic.twitter.com/of8DPnLLUL — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2023

“I’m not going to tell you guys but we’ve had conversations and we’re like making plans already,” she said. “But nothing is confirmed yet.” The interviewer pushed a little. “So who is that character you really want to play?”

“There would be one specific character but I can’t tell you now,” she said. Is she far along in the discussions for this special character? “I don’t know,” she said. “It’s in progress.”

What she did reveal was that she “knew about the character” and she thought the character was “f**king cool. Can I say f**king? I’m French I don’t care.” Wow. Real life Klementieff is a long way from the timid, caring Mantis. It’s pretty awesome.

She has a ton of personality and edge. Then she starts cursing in French! Honestly, she’s a gem. She also revealed that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord says the F word for the first time in a Marvel movie. Which doesn’t seem like it should be a big deal but for some reason it really is.

“I think it’s f**king cool,” she said.

You can hear Pratt curse for the first time in a Marvel movie when Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 comes out on May 5.