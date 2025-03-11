‘Poor guy! Wish he could afford more’: Alec Baldwin complains about size of NYC penthouse, world’s smallest violin plays

You really do have to sympathize with Alec Baldwin – being a rich celebrity with a five-bedroom apartment in Manhattan isn’t easy you know. The 66-year-old actor complained about the size of his fancy apartment, prompting eye-rolls and groans from the normal people of the world, some of whom are struggling to even afford food right now.

Can we get some sympathy for Alec Baldwin please?

The comment comes from the season premiere of The Baldwins, a reality show that nobody asked for, which follows the day-to-day lives of the Baldwin family, (and focuses a bit too much on Alec’s trial for the death of Halyna Hutchins). According to an article from the Independent, in an interview in the first episode, we hear Alec complaining about the lack of space in his penthouse apartment.

“We have a five-bedroom apartment, and we know it’s too small,” the actor says after admitting there were “problems with” the 6,000 sq ft apartment. Alec and his wife Hilaria have seven children so if we do the math, that means there are nine people crammed into five bedrooms. Apparently, two children share one bedroom, while Alec’s three sons share another.

Sharing bedrooms is not ideal, but let’s face it, given the current economic state of the country Alec isn’t going to be getting much sympathy – his comment comes off a little tone-deaf. If we’re being honest, the whole show is a little tone deaf, given the controversy Baldwin has been embroiled in for the last four years. Anyways, over on X viewers wrote sarcastic messages mocking the A-list actor.

One person simply wrote, “poor guy,” while another sarcastically responded, “Nobody has it worse than celebrities.” Meanwhile, others compared Alec’s comfy apartment to their own living situations. What’s worse is the fact that the family aren’t even there all year round, they spend their summers in a Alec’s seven bedroom, East Hampton farmhouse, (which he is trying to sell).

The response to Baldwin’s TLC reality show has been bad

Perhaps making a reality show revolving around Alec and his family might not have been the best decision so soon after the tragic death of Hutchins. According to an article from the Mirror, the show touches on the actor’s upcoming trial numerous times in the first three episodes but the show loses steam once the charges are dropped in that third episode.

Although not confirmed, many have speculated that The Baldwins show was an attempt at making a quick buck off the back of the tragedy Alec was involved in. Admittedly, it’s difficult to see why anyone would realistically be interested in watching Alec, Hilaria, and their seven children living in their “tiny” 6,000 sq ft apartment for any other reason. Let’s face it, they’re not exactly The Osbournes.

