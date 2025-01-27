‘Seven children, six animals and two parents’: Yep, Alec Baldwin’s reality show is almost here

If you’ve ever wondered how the other half lives, well, you don’t have to wonder for long. Social media has made the rich and famous feel more accessible, and when that fails, there’s always reality TV. Now Alec Baldwin‘s reality series The Baldwins is about to premiere on TLC, and there’s a trailer.

Alec’s wife, lifestyle influencer and occasional faux-Spaniard Hilaria Baldwin, sums up the series with one memorable phrase: “Seven children, six animals, two parents. Wild family.” The Baldwins mixes tearful moments with chaotic family scenes. In the trailer, Alec tells his wife “I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and the kids.” He also attempts to stop a kid from urinating in the pool (what parent hasn’t?) and it looks like there are many chaotic family car rides.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Howard Lee, the TLC president, said the show is about the couple as they “navigate parenthood, marriage and life under the spotlight.” Alec and Hilaria said they “hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share.”

The Baldwins also touches on Alec’s trial for the accidental shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On the surface, the trailer paints a sweet and lovely picture of a family trying their best to take care of each other. However, it can be tough to sympathize given Alec’s response to the shooting. In Dec. 2021, he said he didn’t feel guilty and “I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is. But I know it’s not me.” Will The Baldwins shed more light on Alec’s response to this undeniable and heartwrenching tragedy? Will he show more compassion about it? I want these questions to be answered in these episodes.

One thing is for certain, The Baldwins will be more family-friendly than some of Alec’s work. And there’s no denying that a family with seven kids (and let’s not forget those six animals) is basically made for the medium of reality TV.

One moment in the trailer suggests that this could be more than the average cookie-cutter show. When one of Alec and Hilaria’s kids sees a paparazzi snapping a picture of them, Alec says to ignore him. The problem of paparazzi photographing children is a longstanding issue. Although California passed a law in 2013 that was a step in the right direction, many celebs still deal with this invasion of privacy. It’s not a bad idea for a reality series to at least attempt to discuss it. This scene drives home how scary and unnerving that experience is for a young child, and it’s good to be aware of that.

Sure, reality TV can offer an escape, but it looks like The Baldwins will feature serious moments along with the entertaining antics of these seven kids. Anytime Hilaria has talked about her big family, she’s definitely painted a funny picture, and there’s no doubt those are the main focus. She shared in an interview with Romper that her children bathe twice daily… which sounds exhausting. She said, “They’ll literally just line up. And we go 1, 2, 3, really fast, hair, shampoo in and out. I spray them.”

I’m definitely curious about the logistics of having seven kids (although, of course, when you’re rich and famous, that gives you unlimited resources). All will be revealed when The Baldwins premieres on Feb. 23, 2025 at 10/9c on TLC and can be streamed on Max the following day.

