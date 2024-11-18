‘Is he drunk?’: Alec Baldwin ridiculed for nearly NSFW ‘SNL’ scene involving his privates

Alec Baldwin nearly exposed his family jewels in front of Saturday Night Live viewers on Nov. 16, when he suffered a mortifying wardrobe malfunction that had people flocking to social media to ridicule him.

Did he or did he not intentionally leave his fly open? That’s what viewers of this past weekend’s episode of the comedy show want to know after they saw the actor with his pants unzipped during the closing scene. The 66-year-old may have forgotten to zip his pants before he joined the rest of the cast, including host Charli XCX, for the traditional bow at the end of the show. He clapped and waved to the audience and never once noticed his visibly open fly.

XYZ, Alec Baldwin… I have to believe that he is so despised by SNL‘s wardrobe department, that no one bothered to tell him to zip it up before he went on stage for the goodnights….ironically, his jacket is fully closed. pic.twitter.com/PImHUrtzyh — kerry nolan (@kerrywnolan) November 17, 2024

Did he not feel any draft coming to his nether region? If only someone bothered to tell him before he got up on stage. It’s an embarrassing situation that’s thankfully NSFW safe as no underpants or privates were shown on screen. Regardless, viewers were left bothered, disgusted, and some even wondered if he was intoxicated during the show. “Alec Baldwin’s zipper was down on SNL. What a loser,” one wrote on X and another asked: “Is he drunk???”

It's just more proof that he's pissed away his career — Who else would it be? (@Garfield2pointO) November 17, 2024

A third pointed the obvious: “Somebody tell Alec Baldwin his zipper is down!!” and a fourth chimed in: “Alec Baldwin just showing up in the outro for SNL while clearly f***ked up and had his fly down, and he didn’t even do anything this whole show LMFAO what is going on.”

Eagle-eyed viewers were having a field day criticizing him over his unzipped trousers. Another tweeted: “Damn, Alec Baldwin had his fly down on SNL. Feels like there’s room for a really good joke here, but I’m drawing a blank” and one more remarked: “This is really weird to watch. Why did nobody tell him?”

With his Loose zipper down on his pants on TV 🤣Baldwin🤣🤣 Perfect depiction of just how bad SNL has now become to get an audience…. pic.twitter.com/7Vq1qMgErh — Mary❤️🇺🇸 (@patriotmary4) November 17, 2024

His unzipped fly became the real laughing stock of Saturday’s episode as viewers were unimpressed by his lackluster performance. He joined James Austin Johnson who impersonated Trump, 78, and Dana Carvey as Joe Biden for the opening sketch, which saw him impersonate Robert Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 70, whom Donald Trump has named the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

He said as Kennedy: “I’m so honored to be the head of the Department of Health and Human Services. Americans need someone to teach them how to be healthy, like me, a 70-year-old man with movie star looks and a worm in his brain.” The skit also poked fun at Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism.

One viewer wrote: “SNL brought back Alec Baldwin to play RFK Jr. and it’s bad…. really bad” to which a second agreed: “I remember when Alec Baldwin used to be….uh, forget I said that…he always has been a no-talent hack.”

This is Baldwin’s second appearance on Saturday Night Live after relinquishing his portrayal of Donald Trump due to an involuntary manslaughter case charged against him for the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, during filming of the Western film three years ago. He denied pulling the trigger of the gun which he didn’t know was real and loaded with a live round that also injured director Joel Souza. A court trial in July found that critical evidence was withheld from the defense and the judge tossed out the case, which would have seen him face 18 months in jail. Aside from SNL, the actor will also grace the screens in the TLC reality TV show The Baldwins in 2025.

