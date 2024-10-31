Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make ‘twice the impact’ as they desperately try to wash the ‘bad blood’ from the Royal Family’s future

The Sussexes have found success in their new strategy. Since September Harry and Meghan have been pursuing their own interests separately from one another, going to events alone and generally being a bit more independent.

Recommended Videos

Many were skeptical at first, considering how it looked from the outside. The royal couple went from doing everything and going everywhere together to suddenly flying solo and spending weeks apart – people wondered if they even loved each other anymore. But it seems they’ve proven the naysayers wrong as their new independent lifestyle is working out for the better.

Harry and Meghan’s two-pronged approach is working

Former royal correspondent for the BBC, Jennie Bond, is something of an expert on the Royal Family (as you’d expect). Commenting on the couple’s decision to start making public appearances independent of one another, Bond told the Mirror.co.uk: “I think Harry and Meghan are showing that they can pursue separate interests effectively and, you could argue, have twice the impact as they can cover much more ground.”

In terms of increasing their effectiveness in helping the causes they are passionate about, you have to admit, splitting up and going to events separately is a pretty smart move. Already we’re seeing results as Harry has been able to jet off and attend numerous charitable events, including his appearance at the WellChild awards in London, something he likely wouldn’t have done had Meghan been with him.

As for Meghan herself, she’s already been seen at numerous events without the accompaniment of her husband, appearing at the International Day of the Girl at Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, California. This two-pronged approach is something of a novel concept for the Royal Family, but Jennie Bond seems to think it’s working.

“It seems quite sensible to me for them each to capitalise on their individual strengths – Harry concentrating mostly on charity work and social issues, while Meghan goes down a more commercial route. It must certainly give them more to talk about over dinner!”

This also means when the couple do attend events together they can “definitely make more of a splash.”

There’s still “bad blood” between Prince William and Harry

This all comes during one of the most bitter splits we’ve seen between Royal Family members to date. While Harry and Meghan may be flourishing, the prince’s relationship with his brother is practically dead – Bond believes that “the relationship between the brothers is almost irretrievable.”

That bad blood doesn’t look like it’s going to be washed away anytime soon, either, as “William has so much on his plate at the moment that I don’t think he has room in his heart or head to deal with all that has gone on with Harry.” However, there is a small glimmer of hope for reconciliation, as the Sussexes’ recent move to Portugal could allow Harry and the kids to see more of their family, with Meghan’s blessing of course. But aside from that, the only option for both sides is to not look back, but rather move forward — keep calm and carry on, as the British like to say.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy