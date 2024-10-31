Meghan Markle could give Prince Harry her ‘blessing’ for shocking King Charles reunion, even though she still has ‘deep concerns’

King Charles may finally get to see his grandson and granddaughter after a royal insider claimed that Meghan Markle “may give her blessing” for Archie and Lilibet to see him, but, as always with the royals, it’s not that simple.

The surprising news comes after it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan had purchased a property in Portugal. This is pretty significant – the royal family may have distanced themselves from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in terms of communication, but their physical proximity indicates that a royal reconciliation may be on the horizon.

Of course, this isn’t a full move back to the U.K. Harry has already ruled that out over concerns for his wife’s safety. But still, the royal couple moving somewhere closer to the prince’s family certainly seems like a positive sign.

Will there be a royal reunion?

Now, a royal insider has claimed that the Duchess could potentially give her blessing for their children to meet grandfather, King Charles. According to an article from GBNews.com, the insider said that “if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point.”

The last time Harry returned to the U.K. he did so without Meghan, leaving her alone at their home in Montecito. That’s pretty far, but things will be easier with their new home in Portugal being practically on the doorstep, “Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped.”

The couple’s eldest child, Archie, hasn’t seen his grandfather since he was a baby. Furthermore, he wouldn’t even remember living in the U.K. as the family moved to America in 2020. As for Lilibet, she has pretty much spent her whole life thus far in the U.S. and has hardly met any of her relatives. But if this latest development is true, this would be a landmark moment in the Harry and Meghan royal drama.

There are still ‘deep concerns’

The move to Portugal may not be entirely for the purpose of mending broken bridges however, as the royal insider claims that Meghan may have ulterior motives.

“She’s deeply concerned that the Royal Family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she’s not isolated or pushed to the sidelines.”

Could it be that Meghan is playing chess? Using her family as pawns to ensure she isn’t pushed out by Harry’s relatives? Lately, it has seemed as though Harry and Meghan have been drifting somewhat, doing their own things independent of one another, with some saying they’re even in competition with one another. Allowing Harry to introduce their children to the royal family could be a way of compromising, and with Meghan not too far away in Portugal, she could easily fly over at any time.

