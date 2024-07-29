Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to go their own ways this summer as their partnership is said to be ‘officially kaput’

It’s been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vs. the world over the past few years, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dared to break centuries of tradition back in 2020 when they parted ways from Royal life to relocate to the U.S. Since then, they’ve only ruffled more feathers by leaning hard into their celebrity status, as seen in their epic Oprah Winfrey interview and their Netflix docuseries.

And yet nothing lasts forever, and it seems Harry and Meghan’s partnership is running out of steam as the prince reaches a major life milestone. This September, Harry turns 40 and it seems he’s not keen to enter his middle years with things as they are so, according to the latest intelligence, he’s planning a definitive “split” from Meghan so that he can attempt to reunite with his family. But things aren’t as dire as they appear…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed for a ‘split’ as the duke is reportedly on the cusp of a surprise attempt at a family reunion

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

To be clear, Harry and Meghan’s marriage is not in danger — at least, unless that mysterious Royal who bet on the pair getting divorced knows something we don’t. Instead, insider sources are claiming that the Sussexes have quietly but decidedly dissolved their business partnership as they plan to spend the summer apart while working on their own projects.

First of all, the couple’s Netflix deal is going in a different direction from what fans might’ve expected, with both Harry and Meghan developing their own series for the platform rather than doing something together. While Harry is making a show about a subject near and dear to him, the world of professional polo, Meghan is believed to have finishing shooting her own docuseries, all about “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.” It’s expected to be something of a tie-in to her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Even more significantly, however, it’s claimed that Harry is actually planning to return to the U.K. this summer for a long-awaited meeting with his father, King Charles. Infamously, dad and son didn’t find time to reunite when Harry visited England earlier this spring. As per Express, it’s reported that building something of a bridge with Charles is an important thing on Harry’s to-do list before he turns 40. Given the line in the sand Harry has drawn over his wife never returning to the U.K., as he fears so much for her safety, Meghan is not expected to be joining him and will instead stay in California with their children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).

As The Sun‘s Royal commentator Daniela Elser recently surmised, Harry and Meghan are on the cusp of a “split” in a professional sense, as their own business prospects mean their united brand is done for good.

“The last week has seen both Harry and Meghan make big announcements, with a new business deal in the bag and a big new TV interview beamed around the world,” Elser said. “However, where these latest developments differ is that each only included one half of the formerly inseparable professional twosome. Mark the time, note the date. Harry and Meghan Inc. is officially kaput.”

With Harry allegedly “anxious to go home and see his dad,” the Sussexes are set to spend some time apart, but it sounds like it could be worth it for both their personal and professional lives.

