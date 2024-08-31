Prince Harry’s controversial surrender to Prince William and Royals is wasted as King Charles remains ‘fearful’ of his son

In a real-life tale that has been going on for so long that feels as old as time itself, Prince Harry’s attempts to woo back the Royal family have all been majorly futile. Perhaps that’s what prompted him to craft a rather questionable attack against his family while weirdly hiding an olive branch in it.

It is now common news that Harry and Prince William were at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in Norfolk and refused to exchange even a glance despite being merely yards away from each other. While the Duke of Sussex has given his brother many reasons for the “frosty” treatment, it could have been his strange tactic where he will bring further negative scrutiny to his family but, at the same time, fashion it in a way to say “See, I could do worse, but I didn’t.”

We are, of course, talking about the upcoming re-release of his controversial memoir Spare, which will be hitting the shelves again but will strangely include no new information or anecdotes.

Then what is the point of releasing it again? Evidently, making more money off of it wasn’t the catalyst, as per GB News’ host Dawn Neesom.

“I think this is another thorn in the side of the Royal Family, the paperback is coming out. But it hasn’t been updated with any new chapters, so maybe that’s some sort of peace offering. Or perhaps he’s feeling a little bit embarrassed by it. That’s one of the bones of contention that lies between them, it caused an awful lot of trouble. It was very unkind to the present king, and of course William and the Princess of Wales.”

But clearly this dubious “peace offering” has not managed to win over William… or King Charles

For the ailing king, his youngest son remains a bad omen.

As explained by royal commentator Angela Levin, Harry making a Royal comeback is not just very difficult but also unwanted as he is expected to “do much worse” if he is back in the fold as trusting him is now the trouble after he “sold” everything that he knew about his own family.

“King Charles has to be fearful that he has this cancer and he can’t have anything that upsets him. He can’t have Harry coming back with all these demands. We need Harry to go back to the old Harry, which I don’t think will happen. He is hardened. He was actually known to sort out problems in the Royal Family. He doesn’t do that anymore.”

So, the insinuation is that if Harry is given the chance to return, he will find it hard to let go of his controversial trend where he divulges royal secrets? Or worse — that he is only trying to make a comeback to dig up more of the Royals’ dirty laundry? Neither seems like an appealing conclusion, especially when the cold war between the two brothers is more obvious than ever.

