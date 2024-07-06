Prince Harry’s life under threat as his one truth can ‘revoke’ Meghan Markle and their children’s present and future

While stepping away from the royal spotlight was probably the best decision for Prince Harry since he never really fit within its eccentric and strict protocols, in his haste to set himself apart from King Charles and Prince William he shared many damning details, including a truth about himself he should have kept to himself if making a life in the U.S. was always his plan.

Call it a sheltered upbringing or the belief that being the Prince in England is a card that will get him out of tough glitches everywhere in the world, Harry has been inadvertently relying on a defunct savior. But cruel awareness is slowly seeping in as he realizes that his former status as a senior royal holds no real power anymore — even his own country refuses to reinstate his past security level even though he is still a member of the British Royal Family.

But that’s not what ails Harry’s peace of mind right now, it is November 2024 which is rapidly approaching.

You see, in his memoir, the Prince made many jaw-dropping as well as candid revelations, details he could never share as a senior working royal living in the palace. One such truth was in his 2023 bestseller, Spare, wherein he admitted using magic mushroom and recounted a vivid experience after its intake where a bin became a giant grinning head to him.

“I stared at the bin. It stared back. ‘What-staring? ‘ Then it became… a head. I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin.”

Now, that’s a pretty harmless detail compared to other rather controversial bins the books boldly spill. But his admission of drug-taking is primed to threaten his and his family’s life in America and could leave them homeless if certain pieces fell in their dreaded spaces. And it has already started causing him major trouble as The Heritage Foundation, a think tank group, has filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly lying on his visa application about indulging in controlled substances — a step that has now put his application under review.

What’s worse is that Harry is certainly on Donald Trump’s radar as in a March interview, the GOP presidential candidate addressed the Prince’s visa controversy and confirmed that if it is found that he lied, the Duke will be deported.

“We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

Prince Harry ‘deeply regrets’ making his experimentation with drugs public

'America does not look kindly on people telling lies on official forms!'



Michael Cole weighs in on the ongoing Prince Harry visa saga.



🔓 Become a GB News Member: https://t.co/qaKLjACLVH pic.twitter.com/BKmWR6QiDs — GBN America (@GBNAmerica) June 18, 2024

In a chat with The Mirror, Royal expert and author Tom Quinn alleged that Harry, who is weary of his previously exciting life, is watching the “glamour” peeling off of it as he finds himself embroiled in legal troubles while being lost in “a strange unfamiliar world which grows increasingly unfriendly.”

While Meghan Markle is in familiar territory and is having the time of her life, her fate is entwined with her husband and the bad decision he made. So, now the couple has reportedly sought legal advice, according to Quinn who claimed that the Duke wants to know what could happen to his status in the U.S. if the impossible does happen — Trump becomes the U.S. President for the second time.

“The couple have taken legal advice because they’re seriously worried that if Donald Trump wins the next election Harry’s visa may be revoked. Trump has insisted that if Harry is found to have lied on his visa application about his admitted drug taking, he could be asked to leave the country. Harry initially thought this couldn’t possibly happen to him as the normal rules don’t apply to a royal Prince, but he is increasingly realising that in the United States being a Prince doesn’t actually count for very much. But one thing is for sure Harry deeply regrets ever making his drug-taking public. It never occurred to him that this might end up threatening his whole life plan.”

Though even imagining Trump in the White House is a heartstopping nightmare, Harry allegedly considering the possibility does make sense. Because if November 2024 does drag America into its darkest era, Harry, Meghan, and their children might find themselves in the U.K., without a home (since their Frogmore Cottage has been offered to Prince Andrew) and maybe at the mercy of Prince William who has already replaced King Charles.

