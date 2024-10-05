Prince William and Kate Middleton try to beat Meghan Markle at her own game by setting their sights on the U.S. in surprise ‘turf’ war

The royal rumble just got a surprising development, as Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to take the battle to Meghan Markle’s turf.

William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have been at the forefront of modernizing the monarchy’s image. Their approach to royal duties has often been praised for striking a chord with younger generations while still respecting the institution’s heritage. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s high-profile move to the United States in 2020 marked a significant shift in the royal landscape, creating a rift that everyone has failed to repair. It’s no wonder the two couples are constantly being compared, as their position of royal duties couldn’t be more different.

So far, each Prince has claimed their territory to support their mediatic feud. William is happy in England, while Harry tries to rebuild his life in the United States. Yet, things are about to change because the royals have decided to cross the ocean.

Why is Meghan Markle shocked by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s latest move?

Kate Middleton and Prince William have always been a hit with the American public, and the couple's recent charity reapplication in the US could hint at an impending move across the pond https://t.co/CDL1RF8170 — Cambridgeshire Live (@Cambslive) September 30, 2024

William and Kate are making strategic moves to establish a stronger presence in the United States, potentially setting the stage for a royal showdown with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This surprising development comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly submitted an official document to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, paving the way for launching their Royal Foundation charity in the U.S. The move has reportedly caught the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, off guard, as she and Prince Harry have been working to establish their own charitable presence in America since their relocation in 2020.

The royal couple’s trademark application, submitted in May of the previous year, includes a range of services under the Foundation’s umbrella, with a particular focus on “healthcare services relating to mental health.” This emphasis on mental health initiatives puts them in direct competition with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, which has been actively working in similar areas since its inception.

In a different context, more wealthy people willing to spend their money to help those in need would be news worth celebrating. Yet, Meghan is not happy about this development. Sources close to the situation report that Meghan feels the Waleses could be “moving in on her turf” despite their limited previous engagements in the U.S. This sentiment is compounded by the fact that both William and Kate enjoy considerable popularity in America, potentially overshadowing Harry and Meghan’s efforts to maintain their own public profile.

Lazy #KateMiddleton said in her family video that her focus is staying cancer free and her family. If she's healthy enough to eye the US and try to compete with H & M, why isn't she working in the UK? She has charity patronages in the UK, she ignores. #BritishRoyals pic.twitter.com/XQWUjiWjeC — magelica (@magelica151515) September 23, 2024

The timing of this development is particularly challenging for Meghan, who is reportedly planning her own public comeback. With Harry making solo appearances at high-profile events like the recent Clinton Global Initiative in New York, Meghan is said to be feeling the pressure to reassert her own presence in the public eye – she desperately needs some good publicity after the latest revelations concerning her bullying behavior.

For William and Kate, crossing the ocean makes absolute sense. After spending years on the offensive, Harry has reportedly accepted his self-imposed exile in the U.S. Still, his thriving is enough to dent the royals’ reputation. So, by taking the fight to the United States, William and Kate will ensure they remain the primary face of the Royal Family worldwide. The Waleses better be careful, though, as Meghan is threatening to wash even more dirty laundry in public.

