Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids have ‘absolutely nothing’ to say to their dad as he admits relatable parenting problem

Prince William just shared a parenting struggle that somehow painted his royal children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — in a more relatable light. According to the Prince of Wales, he and his wife, Kate Middleton, always have a hard time getting their kids to talk about school, even though that’s the most basic conversation starter for parents once their children arrive home from class.

While visiting Tiber’s Young People’s Steering Group in Toxteth in Liverpool on Thursday, Jan. 23, the future king got the chance to meet with primary school kids and play a football match with them. After the game, he engaged in some playful banter with the children. However, one moment in their conversation saw Prince William, 42, excitedly share what it’s like talking to his children on school days.

“Did you have a good day at school?” Prince William asked the kids, who were attending the English Martyrs Catholic Primary School and Princes Primary School, after their football game, according to the Daily Mail. Unfortunately, the young students gave a collective shrug as though they weren’t enthusiastic about the subject. In an attempt to keep the conversation flowing, the royal followed it up, asking, “Learnt anything new today?”

One student gave a cheeky response, saying, “Not really.” At the child’s words, Prince William started chuckling since he quickly recalled what it was like in their household. The father of three admitted that it was also difficult for him to get a response from the royal children to the same question. Instead of feeling bad though, he appeared to have gotten used to it.

“I love it. I ask my children this every day, and they always say nothing. Absolutely nothing,” Prince William admitted, proving that even royals struggle with this universal parenting struggle of getting monosyllabic responses from their children during what’s supposed to be an engaging conversation about one’s day at school.

Even before arriving at Liverpool, Prince William was already making waves online for acting like an “ordinary” person. Apparently, for his trip north from London, he decided to ditch his usual mode of transportation choice for a train ride, where he got to talk and mingle with other people onboard.

According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Prince William appears to be making an effort to really present himself as someone relatable before he takes over the throne from his father, King Charles, in the future. It’s his way to be “in touch” with the public, the royal expert added. With his latest revelation, it seems Prince William’s also working to extend the same relatable image to his children.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with the students in Toxteth, Prince William also received some envelopes for his kids. According to the students who prepared them, each letter contained a £10 note, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis only allowed to use them for the “Smile Challenge.” The challenge is for them to make others smile without using the money.

“This one will be a good one for Louis. He needs a good challenge. That’s very kind of you, thank you very much,” Prince William remarked after receiving the envelopes and learning about the challenge.

