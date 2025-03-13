Prince William could earn himself yet another new title after surprise baby news

If there are two things Prince William doesn’t need, it’s more titles and more people to be responsible for, but he seems set to receive both for the price of one anyway after some joyous baby news. The future king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth — who will one day be the sovereign of 2.7 billion people — just got even more responsibility thanks to the addition of a new member of the extended Royal Family.

No, Kate Middleton isn’t having another child, nor does the new baby necessitate a redrawing of the line of succession — like the recent birth of Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Athena, in January. This week, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster announced they were expecting their first child together, following their marriage last summer. And William should probably be expecting an important phone call very soon.

Prince William all but confirmed to become a godfather (unless a Harry curveball is coming)

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is essentially a royal in all but name as his family is so closely intertwined with the Royal Family. King Charles is his godfather and, as he is a lifelong friend of both William and Harry, Hugh is godfather himself to both of the brothers’ oldest sons — namely, Prince George and Prince Archie. So, given this long tradition, it seems like a safe bet to assume that William will be named godfather to the Westminsters’ firstborn.

On the other hand, don’t expect Harry to be given the same treatment anytime soon. It’s believed that Harry and Hugh’s friendship has dried up since the former’s marriage to Meghan Markle and their split from the Royals. That said, the 34-year-old is known to have extended an invitation to his fellow duke out of courtesy when it came to his wedding — to Olivia Henson, 32 — last June. However, Harry neglected to attend. William was in attendance at the swanky affair, though, and served as an usher for the occasion, which took place at Chester Cathedral.

If he had to pick between his two feuding old friends, the duke likely made the smart choice. Thanks to their close ties to the monarchy and generations of being landed gentry, the Westminsters are known as one of the wealthiest families in the United Kingdom. Grosvenor himself has a personal net wealth of £9.2 billion (about $12 billion U.S. dollars). Given his ancestral loyalty to the throne, he was unlikely to support Harry’s independent spirit, so it’s no surprise he’s decided to stick by William’s side instead.

“The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer,” reads the statement the couple shared with the press on March 12. “The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together.”

So, by the time summer’s here, we can expect the pitter-patter of tiny, very pampered feet and the news that Prince William has added godfather to his ever-lengthening list of titles. For those losing track, his full and proper appellation is His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn and Baron Carrickfergus. I hope the Westminsters name their baby after their good friend. Carrickfergus Grosvenor has a nice ring to it.

