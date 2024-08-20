Prince William counts down the days until he’s king so he can slap Prince Harry with a ban from the biggest moment of his life

If you gave Prince Harry a time machine, he may well go back a couple of years to erase some mistakes that have only served to further drive a wedge between himself and the rest of the Royal Family. However, it seems that if Doctor Who turned up at Buckingham Palace and gave Prince William a trip in the TARDIS, the next in line to the throne would go forward in time… for the ultimate act of sibling revenge.

William and Harry were once known to be as thick as thieves, but those days seem long behind us now as the bitter split between the two brothers has infamously been raging on for four years and counting, ever since Harry made the historic decision to leave the U.K. and the royal way of life behind with wife Meghan Markle in 2020. Although it is theoretically possible for the two princes to bury the hatchet, there are no signs in sight of either being the bigger man and forgiving the other.

In fact, William may already be planning far into the future so that he can really get his own-back on his little brother… by banning him from the biggest day of his life.

Prince William reportedly doesn’t want Prince Harry at his coronation

Photo by Victoria Jones/Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images

Seeing as we only had a coronation just over a year ago, it feels a little soon to be thinking of the next time a British monarch will be crowned, but it seems that it’s something that’s been playing on William’s mind nonetheless. The Royals are huge contingency planners, of course, with every possible outcome mapped out, so it’s perhaps no surprise that William already has some ideas for his coronation if he has to replace his father, King Charles, sooner than expected. And they definitely don’t include Harry.

William apparently has big plans for his eventual coronation, with it sounding like he intends to modernize the ceremony, as it’s said that the Prince of Wales would want it to “look and feel different.” This comes from a former close friend of both William and Harry, one of several who elected to go unnamed when revealing all to The Sunday Times.

On top of that, another such source claims that William has no intention of inviting Harry to his coronation, which would undoubtedly be the most savage snub of their lives. For context, even Harry’s Royal disappearing act didn’t keep him away from his father’s coronation in 2023. On that occasion, due to the relinquishing of his official duties, Harry was pushed back into the third row, which was seen as enough of an embarrassment. To not be invited to his own brother’s ascension to the throne would be a humiliation on a scale not yet seen.

On what would drive William to make such a decision, the source simply said: “They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad.” Another insider The Times spoke to added, “I always said the brothers would be there for each other at the end of the day, and that’s been proven wrong so far.”

Maybe if we were living in an alternate timeline where the Royals were never ruptured in two, William might not be acting like Simba in The Lion King while treating his brother like Scar does Mufasa. In this tragic timeline, however, it really does seem like the bickering brothers’ should be prepared for a fractured future.

