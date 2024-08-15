Prince Harry’s ‘attack’ on the entire Royal Family leaves Prince William and Kate Middleton with no choice but to take a stand

Who would’ve thought just a few years ago that the Royal Family would become as fractured as it is now? The mutual animosity between Prince Harry and Prince William has built up to such an extent that any chance of their brotherly bond being rekindled seems as distant as one end of Buckingham Palace from the other.

Don’t just take my word for it, take the word of someone with first-hand experience. Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles himself, has relayed that he thinks it’s highly unlikely that the Princes of Wales could ever forgive his little brother because of how thoroughly Harry broke his family’s trust. “The only thing I am aware of is William has this massive thing about trust,” Harrold told Slingo. “I think that’s the tricky bit and could hold them back.”

But what if Harry did ever elect to be the bigger man and apologize to his relatives and make a real attempt to return to the fold? Even then, Harrold thinks William would never fully trust that his brother had turned over a new leaf after “attacking” the Royals so thoroughly in the way that he has.

“If Harry wanted to go back into the Royal Family, it’s not just William and Catherine, but his dad, the King and the whole organisation,” Harrold opined. “Harry attacked the whole lot so for him to suddenly change things they’ll be saying ‘Oh this could be risky.’ They could let him back in but he could backstab them. So I think William will just let time play its way and see how long it takes for things to heal.”

Speaking of things healing, the biggest proof of exactly what Harrold is talking about can be seen through William and Kate Middleton’s decision to take a stand against Harry and Meghan Markle while the Princess of Wales deals with her personal health.

William and Kate slap Harry and Meghan with a “ban” to protect themselves from further stress

While Harry and Meghan shoot off for another of their unofficial “Royal” tours, this time in Colombia, William and Kate are going on a jolly holiday of their own. The Waleses and their three children are joining the king and Queen Camilla for the family’s annual retreat to Balmoral in Scotland for what should be a peaceful summer break.

This break is particularly needed this year, what with both Charles and Princess Catherine diagnosed with cancer at the top of 2024. In particular, it was touch and go for a moment there whether Kate was fit enough to come on the trip at all, but thankfully she is able to join her husband, kids, and in-laws. Even so, with Kate’s health in such a precarious place, she and William have elected to place a “self-imposed ban” on all things Harry and Meghan.

According to what an unknown insider source told GB News, “Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time this summer.”

The source went on to add that the couple have banned all communication from or about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the time being.

“Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create,” said the insider.

Harry is believed to have recently reached out to Kate over her welcome Wimbledon appearance, which suggested a potential softening of hostilities between the two families. Unfortunately, it seems William and Catherine have returned with a particularly brutal serve. Game, set, and match.

