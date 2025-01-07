Prince William reveals his and Kate Middleton’s current Netflix obsession, and no, it’s not Prince Harry’s new show

As working members of the British Royal Family, Prince William and Kate Middleton are incredibly busy. William has barely been away from the public eye since becoming the Prince of Wales and heir apparent to the British throne following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022, while Kate is amid a highly welcome return to duty following treatment for cancer for much of 2024.

Of course, the couple are also parents to three children: 11-year-old Prince George, nine-year-old Princess Charlotte, and six-year-old Prince Louis, resulting in them getting minimal downtime to do their own thing. That means, on the rare occasions they do get to relax, they like to enjoy themselves. For William and Kate, that means doing what millions of couples worldwide do: sitting in front of the television and watching a good Netflix series (and no, unsurprisingly, it’s not the Harry & Meghan documentary).

Last month, while visiting military families, William revealed he and Kate had been watching Black Doves. A source in the British newspaper The Telegraph wrote, “Prince William also disclosed that he has been watching Netflix at home with the Princess, including Black Dove [sic] which stars Keira Knightley.”

What is Black Doves?

Created by Joe Barton, the man responsible for creating the crime series Giri/Haji and sci-fi thriller The Lazarus Project, Black Doves is a spy thriller starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and Sarah Lancashire, with a supporting cast including Andrew Buchan, Andrew Koji, Omari Douglas, Sam Troughton, and Ella Lily Hyland.

Knightley plays Helen Webb, the wife of Buchan’s Secretary of State for Defence Wallace Webb, and a spy who discovers her secret identity is at risk of being exposed after her lover is killed by a sniper in London’s criminal underworld. It’s undoubtedly the kind of rip-roaring affair we can imagine members of the British Royal Family enjoying.

William’s revelation that he’s a fan of the series isn’t the first time the prince has given an insight into his family’s televisual viewing habits. Per The Express, he’d previously revealed he and Kate are fans of the Bourne series of movies, the hit BBC series Killing Eve, and the iconic HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. Per Time (from a now-deleted article that initially appeared on People.com), William has also claimed the couple are big lovers of Showtime’s political espionage thriller Homeland. Also, per The Standard, he outed himself as a keen watcher of the dance contest show Strictly Come Dancing. Suffice it to say that William and Kate have eclectic tastes regarding the small screen.

This year looks busy for the Prince of Wales and his wife, as Kate’s biographer Robert Jobson recently told HELLO!, “Last year was an exceptional year, and William stepped up into a solo global-statesman role, but going forward, I think Catherine will spend more time at his side. They will both be mindful of their children’s education and will make sure they’re around if anything crucial happens, but there will be situations where they have to put the country and duty before their children.” With that in mind, whether they’ll have time to watch much television in 2025 remains to be seen.

